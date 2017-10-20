FIFA 18 Ultimate Scream Cards Revealed

One of the most exciting releases on Ultimate Team is the Ultimate Scream. These players will see their normal FUT ratings increase by one but over the Halloween weekend (October 29 to November 1) and at 'spooky' times throughout the seasons. These players will receive a massive boost to scare the opposition. We look at the players of the squad who will be heavily coveted, and you have until October 29 to get hold of them in packs. Keep an eye out for Ultimate Scream kits as well.

Fraser Forster (OVR 79 – 86)

The six foot seven Fraser Forster takes the spot in goal. The Southampton man sees his overall jump up one to 79 for the Scream Team, with the England international hitting a massive 86 for Halloween.

Vincent Kompany (OVR 86 – 90)

One of the scariest defenders in the Premier league as it is, Ultimate Team strikers will have even more of a task to get past Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany. The centre back sees his usual 85 increase to 86, and that will jump to 90 for Halloween.

Sami Khedira (OVR 85 – 88)

A midfield monster, the industrious Sami Khedira also makes the Scream Team. The Juventus central midfielder jumps up one to 85 for the rare card, but he will hit 88 over for Halloween.

Lars Bender (OVR 83 – 87)

Part one of the ‘terrible twins’, Lars Bender takes his spot in the Scream Team. The Bayer Leverkusen defensive midfielder increases from 82 to 83, and will hit 87 for Halloween.

Sven Bender (OVR 81 –87)

You’ll be seeing double in midfield, with Sven Bender joining twin Lars in the Scream Team. The fellow Leverkusen and Germany man moves from centre back to defensive midfield, with his card allowing him to hit 87 when it is in full effect.

Memphis Depay (OVR 81 – 87)

A nightmare for defenders when on song, Memphis Depay will be even more dangerous as a Scream Team item. The 23-year-old will cause serious damage when he hits that 87 rating for Halloween.

Ivan Perisic (OVR 85 – 88)

Chased by Manchester United in the summer, Ivan Perisic can show United fans what he is all about this Halloween. The Croatian left midfielder moves to CAM and will rise to 88 on October 31, will you be lucky enough to get him?

Mesut Ozil (OVR 89 – 93)

The alien-looking Mesut Ozil will look to create goals out of this world this Halloween. The Arsenal man jumps up by one to 89, with a 93 score waiting to be unleashed.

Yannick Carrasco (OVR 86 – 90)

A regular in the Atletico Madrid side, Yannick Carrasco will be one of the most dangerous acquisitions from the Scream Team. His 85 rating increases to 86 and then up to 90 for Halloween.

Franck Ribery (OVR 87 – 92)

Franck Ribery is scary enough as it is, but things will get even more frightening for Halloween. The Bayern Munich left midfielder will terrorise opposing right backs with a 92 rating.

Karim Benzema (OVR 87 – 90)

A point to prove after a poor performance against Tottenham in the Champions League, the full force of Karim Benzema will be seen this Halloween. The striker first increases from 86 to 87 and he will then hit an outrageous 90 rating.

Mamadou Sakho (OVR 82 – 90)

Mamadou Sakho can terrify the opposition just by looking at them, and the Crystal Palace centre back is just getting started. This Halloween the Frenchman will hit 90, a massive increase from his normal 81 rating.

Mateo Kovacic (OVR 83 – 89)

Mateo Kovacic has had to be patient behind Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid, but you will feel the Croatian’s wrath this Halloween. The central midfielder will have a scary 89 rating, so you will have your hands full when you face him.

Gerard Deulofeu (OVR 83 – 88)

Gerard Deulofeu looks a lot more terrorising when partnered with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack, but the Spaniard will be frightening on his own for Halloween. The former Everton right winger will hit 88 this week, an increase of six from his usual 82 rating.

Charly Musonda (OVR 77 – 84)

Charly Musonda showed what he could do when he got his first start for Chelsea this season, scoring against Nottingham Forest. He’ll no doubt get plenty of opportunities as a Scream Team item this Halloween, with his 76 rating increasing to 77, and then hitting 84 on the 31st.

Daniel Sturridge (OVR 83 – 90)

Scary when in form, but injury has stopped Daniel Sturridge’s development. There will be no problems for Halloween and it will be his turn to give the opposition nightmares with his 83 rating, increasing to 90 at special times.

Christian Pulisic (OVR 79 – 85)

Christian Pulisic will be livid that the US didn’t qualify for the World in Russia, but he can vent his full frustration in the Scream Team. This Halloween the usual 78-rated man will increase all the way to 85, with his card at 79 the rest of the time.

Juan Cuadrado (OVR 83 – 89)

Juan Cuadrado rips defences apart with his pace, and things are going to get a lot worse in the Scream Team. The Juventus right midfielder will peak at 89 for Halloween, good luck to any players he comes up against.

Justin Kluivert (OVR 74 – 86)

A massive 13 point increase is in store for Ajax right winger Justin Kluivert for Halloween. Patrick Kluivert’s son first increases from 73 to 74, but it then goes all the way to 86 on the 31st.

Jelle Van Damme (OVR 78 – 85)

Another scary looking defender, Royal Antwerp centre back Jelle Van Damme already has 92 physicality on Ultimate Team. For Halloween that will increase to 94 as part of his new 85 rating.

Marc Bartra (OVR 82 – 88)

Marc Bartra will be another imposing figure at the back with a big boost for the Scream Team. The Borussia Dortmund centre back will hit the heights of 88 for Halloween, an increase of seven from his normal 81 rating.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (OVR 81 – 87)

A frightening prospect when he’s pumped up, things are going to be cranked up to 11 with Kevin-Prince Boateng in your side this Halloween. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker first jumps up one to 81, then all the way to 87.

Peter Crouch (OVR 78 – 87)

The giant six foot seven Peter Crouch completes the squad, and the Stoke man will be screaming for the ball to be whipped into the box for Halloween. His 74 rating will go all the way to 87, making the striker deadly in front of goal.

