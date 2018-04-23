Team of the Week 32 (TOTW) predictions

The end of the season is in sight. Just a handful of fixtures remain in Europe’s top leagues, and things are looking like a foregone conclusion. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have league titles secured, and Barcelona are just two points from reclaiming La Liga.

Italy’s Serie A is delivering, however. Top two Juventus and Napoli met in Turin, and a late goal for the visitors reduced the gap to defending champions Juventus to just one point with four games to go.

Of course, it's not all about league titles, and there is still plenty to ponder in the race for Europe and fight for survival. In the Premier League, Tottenham have dropped points in their last two league fixtures and lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal, and Spurs’ loss of form has opened the door for Chelsea to snipe in at the last minute. At the other end of the table, West Brom looked to have turned a corner, with five points from their last three games, but it looks to be too little too late to stay up.

Four clubs remain in the hunt for fourth in the Bundesliga, with one of those missing out on European football altogether. With just three games to go in the German top-flight, this one is going down to the wire. In the relegation battle, Hamburg and Koln look to be set for the drop, but it’s a three-way battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot between Wolfsburg, Mainz and Freiburg, all on 30 points.

In Spain, the Champions League and relegation places look set, with the only excitement around the Europa League positions. Two of Villarreal, Sevilla, Getafe, Girona and Celta Vigo will find themselves playing in Europe next season.

There is still plenty of jockeying for positions across the Serie A table, with Roma, Lazio and Inter separated by just one point, with one of those three set to miss out on the Champions League. It looks to be a straight fight between Inter and Atalanta in the Europa League race, whilst SPAL look to finish above either Crotone or Chievo Verona to stay up.

PSG may have secured the league title in France, and they will be joined in the Champions League by two of Monaco, Lyon and Marseille. As for the Europa League, three must become one between Nice, Saint-Etienne and Rennes. At the bottom of the table, no one is dead and buried, with basement club Metz just three points off the relegation play-off spot, with Lille, Troyes and Toulouse still firmly in the mix.

Much is still to play for then, so who performed well enough this past week so earn themselves a spot in the FIFA Team of the Week? 23 players will be selected on Wednesday, April 25 and earn in-form increases on Ultimate Team. You can challenge the squad for a coin bonus and find them in packs in the FUT store. They can also be bought and sold on the transfer market.

Alphonse Areola (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Yes, PSG have won back the Ligue 1 title, and the plaudits will go to the likes of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria, but they also have a promising goalkeeper between the sticks. The 25-year-old Alphonse Areola made eight saves in the 1-0 win over Bordeaux, and you would imagine he will be a mainstay in the staring line-up for many years to come.

The Frenchman is rated at 79 on Ultimate Team, and this will increase to around 83 if he makes the Team of the Week. You can pick up Areola’s normal gold card for just 500 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Victor Moses (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Chelsea rested a number of their big player for the midweek clash against Burnley, resting legs for the FA CUP semifinal. It provided the opportunity for Victor Moses to shine, and the right wing-back first forced Kevin Long to put one in his own net, before grabbing the winner in the 2-1 victory. With Tottenham dropping points again, Chelsea have halved the deficit to just five points in the space of a week.

With a TOTW appearance behind him already this season, Moses’ 79 overall rating should improve to around 84. The Nigerian’s base card will set you back 850 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One, with an 82 in-form costing 23,000 on PS4 and 28,000 on Xbox One.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 84 – SIF 88)

A big goal for Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly perhaps scored the most important goal of the week when he rose in the 90th minute to head home a winner against Juventus, cutting the gap at the top of Serie A to just one point. With Juve stuttering, Napoli have every chance of overcoming them with four games to go.

Koulibaly’s goal could easily earn him a Hero card this week, but either way his 84 overall will improve to around 88. The Senegalese centre back costs around 6,000 coins on both consoles, and his 86 in-form is priced at 61,000 on PS4 and 51,000 on Xbox One.

Chris Smalling (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Chris Smalling has been in fine form of late, scoring in Manchester United’s last three away games and performing his defensive duty brilliantly. The centre back notched in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth and then produced a fine performance in the FA Cup semifinal to nullify Tottenham’s Harry Kane. In this kind of form, Smalling may have just played his way back into England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Smalling’s 81 overall rating should increase to around 84 this week. You can pick up his base card for 1,700 coins on PS4 and 1,800 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Despite being moved out wide from his normal striker position, Espanyol’s Gerard Moreno still found a way to score, bagging both goals in the 2-0 win over Girona. The victory effectively secured Espanyol’s La Liga survival, and they will look to get closer to the European places next season.

Moreno’s 80 overall will increase to 83 this week if selected, and his position should switch from striker to right wing. You can pick the Spaniard up for 550 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Sergi Darder (OVR 78 – IF 82)

In the same game, Sergi Darder was the architect for Moreno’s brace, assisting both goals. Incredibly, these are the only two assists the Spaniard has made all season, and he will expect more next campaign.

Darder’s 78 overall should improve to an 82 rating this week, with his normal card costing 650 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Remo Freuler (OVR 75 – IF 83)

Serie A had two full rounds of fixtures, and Remo Freuler was one of a few to showcase his talents over both games. The Atlanta central midfielder first scored and grabbed an assist in the 3-0 win over Benevento before scoring again in the 2-1 victory against Torino.

Freuler’s performances should see his 75 overall jump up to 83, and his base card is priced at 400 coins on PS4 and 450 on Xbox One. The Swiss also has a 81 Team of the Group Stage card, which will cost 13,000 coins on PS4 and 14,000 on Xbox One.

Max Gradel (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Max Gradel has had a difficult few years with injury, but he's performing consistently for Toulouse this season. The Bournemouth loanee scored a penalty and set up Yaya Sanogo in the 2-0 win over Angers, creating a four-point gap from the relegation play-off place in Ligue 1.

Gradel’s 77 overall rating should improve to 82 this week, and his position should move from attacking to left midfield. The Ivorian’s base card is valued at 700 coins on both consoles.

Luis Alberto (OVR 80 – TIF 87)

Luis Alberto has had a fine campaign, and the Lazio man will no doubt be a serious contender for the Serie A Team of the Season. The Spaniard netted his 10th and 11th Serie A goals of the season against Fiorentina as well as adding his 14th assist in the 4-3 victory.

The centre forward is deserving of an increase from 80 to 87 this week, given he has already received two in-forms on FIFA 18. His base card costs 800 coins on both consoles, whilst his best in-form, rated 85, is priced at 39,000 on PS4 and 36,250 on Xbox One.

Mark Uth (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

Mark Uth has also enjoyed a fruitful season, with the German striker scoring 14 goals this season. The striker added two to that tally in Hoffenheim’s 5-2 win over RB Leipzig and grabbed an assist for Pavel Kaderabek. Uth’s return this year has earned him a £13 million move to Bundesliga heavyweights Schalke.

Uth’s 80 overall should improve to 85 this week, with his base card costing 750 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One. His 83 in-form is priced at 20,000 on PS4 and 21,500 on Xbox One.

Robert Beric (OVR 76 – IF 82)

Saint-Etienne are firmly in the race for Europe, just one point off the Europa League spots in Ligue 1. Robert Beric was the star against Troyes this week, coming off the bench to score twice against Troyes.

Beric should now receive an increase from 76 to 82, with his base card costing 400 coins on PS4 and 500 on Xbox One.

