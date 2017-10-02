FIFA 18: Team of the Week 3 (TOTW) Predictions

Have you got FIFA 18 yet? EA Sports’ latest title was released last Friday and now hundreds of thousands are playing The Journey, Career Mode, and of course Ultimate Team. Ultimate Team has become the driving success for the FIFA series over the past five or so years, and with the game now out – this week’s Team of the Week has the most relevance. From 6pm (GMT) on Wednesday you will be able to find in form players from the weekend, but who will they be? We try to predict FIFA Ultimate Team’s TOTW 3.

Jiri Pavlenka (OVR 74 – 74)

Werder Bremen goalkeeper made six saves in the 0-0 draw away at Hamburg. The point gives the relegation battlers some hope, but they are still three points adrift off the rest of the Bundesliga table, with Cologne the only side beneath them. Pavlenka’s efforts will not affect his overall rating on Ultimate Team as he already has a maxed-out rating of 74, but you can expect the 25-year-old’s 77 reflexes to hit 80. The Czech keeper will cost around 500 coins on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 83 – 85)

Slowly emerging as one of the best defenders in Europe, Stefan de Vrij notched a goal for Lazio in the 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo. With five wins in their first seven games of the Serie A season, the Stadio Olimpico-based side are perhaps the dark horses for the title. The Dutchman’s comfortable performance should see his overall rating jump up by two this week. The 25-year-old currently costs 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,600 on XB1, where you will get a man with a superb 85 defending rating.

Nacho Monreal (OVR 80 – 83)

Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal looks like a new man ever since he slotted in to the left-hand side of a back three, and his goal against Brighton reflects his from over the past six months. A clean sheet would have felt just as rewarding to him, and things are now coming together at The Emirates with The Gunners up to fifth in the Premier League table and on a six-match unbeaten run. Monreal could move from left back to centre back this week, and his rating could rise by three to 83. The 31-year-old will cost you 1,200 coins on PS4 and 950 on XB1.

Ben Davies (OVR 78 – 82)

If you want a man to play both in back three or as a wing back, Ben Davies is your man. Wherever he plays, the Spurs defender gets the balance between attack and defence spot on, and his offensive instincts were shown by his well-taken goal in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield at the weekend. His form means that it will not be plain sailing for Danny Rose when he returns from injury and gives coach Mauricio Pochettino a chance to rotate his squad. The Welshman could see a big jump to 82 this week, an increase of four, and he currently only costs 550 coins on PS4 and 450 on XB1 in Ultimate Team.

Marcelo Brozovic (OVR 81 – 83)

Inter Milan picked up a nervy 2-1 win against Serie A basement club Benevento, with midfielder Marcelo Brozovic grabbing both goals. With Inter not holding the spending power of many of their Serie A title rivals, there is some pressure on their current stars to provide the goods. Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic is one of those, and an improvement from 81 to 83 would show his intentions. The 24-year-old should move from centre to attacking midfielder this week and will currently cost around 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Marco Parolo (OVR 81 – 83)

Lazio centre midfielder Marco Parolo netted two goals in the space of five minutes in the cruising 6-1 win over Sassuolo. The Italian has added to his two assists in Serie A this season, and could be the driving force behind Lazio’s title challenge this season. Now 32, the chances for silverware are slipping away for Parolo, so he will be doing everything he can to ensure a successful season. His 81 rating could creep up two to 83 on Wednesday, and his current card costs around 5,000 coins on PS4 and 4,000 on XB1.

Lucas Castro (OVR 78 – 81)

Chievo Verona are now a Serie A staple, and this could be their season to kick on and fight for European places. Lucas Castro is in the engine room, and he loves to drive forward from midfield. The Argentine bagged twice as Chievo came from behind to defeat Fiorentina at the weekend, pushing them up to ninth in the table. The 28-year-old is deserving of an 80 rating at least this week, and on Ultimate Team he currently costs 600 coins on PS4 and 500 on XB1.

Lucas Ocampos (OVR 76 – 80)

One of the young prospects in Europe, winger Lucas Ocampos was at it again over the weekend. The 23-year-old scored two goals in Marseille’s big 4-2 win over last season’s surprise package Nice, pushing OM up to third in Ligue and just about keeping them in the title picture. Left winger Ocampos now has four goals in as many starts this season, already topping his Ligue 1 return of last year. His 76 rating could easily hit 80 this week, and he will currently set back 2,800 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on XB1.

Isco (OVR 86 – 87)

Zinedine Zidane went for a 4-4-2 diamond formation to hopefully get the best out of in form trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco Asensio and Isco. With those three allowed to roam freely, the Espanyol defence couldn’t contain them, with the Spaniard Isco scoring both goals in the 2-0 win. The central midfielder has already seen off Angel di Maria and James Rodriguez at the Bernabeu, and if he maintains his form, Gareth Bale could be the next one to go. The masterful midfielder could move to CAM this week, with his rating only likely to improve by one to 87. His price is expensive however, costing upwards of 55,000 coins on PS4 and around 46,000 on XB1.

Cedric Bakambu (OVR 81 – 85)

Cedric Bakambu could become the first man on FIFA 18 to record two TOTW cards with the Villarreal striker claiming a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Eibar in La Liga. If the DR Congo man keeps this up, attention around Europe will certainly perk up, and a move to the fast-paced Premier League would be a perfect fit. The 26-year-old should improve to 85 this week, and he is an affordable option on Ultimate Team, costing 5,400 coins on PS4 and 4,400 on XB1.

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – 87)

Perhaps the hottest striker in the world right now, Harry Kane bagged 13 goals in the month of September. The Spurs frontman grabbed another two as his side saw off Huddersfield 4-0 and jump up to third in the Premier League. With Kane as the spearhead of their attack, there is no limit to where Spurs can go this season, but they must be careful to not overwork him. The England number nine will probably just jump up one overall point to 87 this week, but Kane’s form has meant he is a very rare signing on Ultimate Team, with no known sales.

RealSport's FUT TOTW 3 Prediction

Who do you think will make the Team of the Week? Who do you want in a pack? Let us know in the comments section below.