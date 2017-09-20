FIFA 18 Soundtrack - Full list of all the official songs

We all love FIFA, but could you imagine panning through the menus in silence? Over the years their have been some absolute bangers to sing to your mates after you stick another one in the back of the net, from Cobrastyle by Teddybears (FIFA 06) to Club Foot by Kasabian (FIFA 13). The tunes are back this year and they don’t disappoint. alt-J, Lorde, Mura Masa and ODESZA are just some of the big names taking you through FIFA 18, and you can expect to have these tracks stuck in your head after day one. Kick-back, relax and enjoy.
RealSport’s Top 5 Picks
Dangerous by The xx is taken from their latest number one album I See You. The track is a throwback to Jamie xx’s solo days, with the trumpet fanfare getting you pumped up for next match. The British trio are now one of the biggest bands in the world, headlining festivals around Europe this past summer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6_ibA9_kJU
Listen to more of The xx on their YouTube page.
Long-time FIFA fans will remember Fuego by Bomba Estereo from FIFA 10. The feel-good tune from the Colombian group is the perfect song to come on when you pause to review that wonderful strike that went in off the crossbar, as you dance around the living room in celebration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZXlgNMDK3E
Listen to more of Bomba Estereo on their YouTube page.
Grime has exploded over the past two years thanks to Stormzy and Skepta, and the British rappers feature on Avelino’s Energy to give FIFA 18 some grit. Are you ripping your opponent to shreds? Every time you put another one past them, reciting one of the raps will wind them up big time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89w_BaoRAmc
Listen to more of Avelino on his YouTube page.
One you will recognise is Found What I’ve Been Looking For by Tom Grennan. The 20-year-old featured on Chase & Status’s All Goes Wrong, which brought him to the limelight, and the Brit made the BBC’s Sound of 2017 longlist. Just suffered last-minute heartbreak, this is the song for you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDvX1hzGZN4
Listen to more of Tom Grennan on his YouTube page.
Best Friend by Sofi Tukker featuring NERVO, The Knocks and Alisa Ueno feels like a classic FIFA tune already. Trumpets and a strong bass is the perfect competitions, and as you make your way through Alex Hunter’s Journey, the American group’s track will make you tap your foot all the way to glory.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grQDRC6aYFM
Listen to more of Sofi Tukker on their YouTube page.
Special Edition Artist Ultimate Team Kits
Any Ultimate Team players from FIFA 17 will remember the swanky kits you could use, which were designed by the artists on the soundtrack. It’s the same this year, with strips from Capital Cities, Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Grouplove, Saint Motel, Zhu and Lemaitre. These kits are only available to those who pre-order FIFA 18.
Listen on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/user/easportsaudio/playlist/1Vj65Ch6pO2mnZbgm2dn07
Complete FIFA 18 Soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Nation
|alt-J
|Deadcrush
|United Kingdom
|Avelino
|Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy
|United Kingdom
|Bad Sounds
|Wages
|United Kingdom
|Baloji
|L'Hiver Indien
|Belgium
|BØRNS
|Faded Heart
|United States
|Cut Copy
|Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
|Australia
|Django Django
|Tic Tac Toe
|United Kingdom
|IDER
|King Ruby
|United Kingdom
|Kimbra
|Top Of The World
|New Zealand
|Kovic
|Drown
|United Kingdom
|Lorde
|Supercut
|New Zealand
|Mondo Cozmo
|Automatic
|United States
|Mura Masa
|helpline feat. Tom Tripp
|Guernsey
|ODESZA
|La Ciudad
|United States
|Off Bloom
|Falcon Eye
|Denmark
|Oliver
|Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
|Canada/United States
|Outsider
|Miol Mor Mara
|Republic of Ireland
|Perfume Genius
|Slip Away
|United States
|Phantoms
|Throw It In The Fire
|United States
|Portugal. The Man
|Live In The Moment
|United States
|RAC
|Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
|Portugal/United States
|Residente
|Dagombas en Tamale
|Puerto Rico
|Rex Orange County
|Never Enough
|United Kingdom
|Run The Jewels
|Mean Demeanor
|United States
|Sir Sly
|&Run
|United States
|Slowdive
|Star Roving
|United Kingdom
|Sneakbo feat. Giggs
|Active
|United Kingdom
|Sofi Tukker
|Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
|United States
|Superorganism
|Something For Your M.I.N.D.
|United Kingdom
|Tash Sultana
|Jungle
|Australia
|Témé Tan
|Ça Va Pas La Tête?
|Belgium
|The Amazons
|Stay With Me
|United Kingdom
|The National
|The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
|United States
|The War On Drugs
|Holding On
|United States
|The xx
|Dangerous
|United Kingdom
|Tom Grennan
|Found What I've Been Looking For
|United Kingdom
|Toothless
|Sisyphus
|United Kingdom
|Vessels
|Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
|United Kingdom
|Washed Out
|Get Lost
|United States
Full Soundtrack Videos
Deadcrush by alt-J
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOJUNJ1o394
Listen to more alt-J on their YouTube page.
Wages by Bad Sounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UflLeJs5yjg
Listen to more Bad Sounds on their YouTube page.
Faded Heart by BØRNS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF2hDcFIfqs
Listen to more BØRNS on their YouTube page.
Standing In The Middle Of the Field (Radio Edit) by Cut Copy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pu5SNyN2nj4
Listen to more Cut Copy on their YouTube page.
King Ruby by IDER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLsQtLEamQw
Listen to more IDER on their YouTube page.
Supercut by Lorde
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bNZK-zgmUc
Listen to more of Lorde on her YouTube page.
Automatic by Mondo Cozmo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG9uFC_Zd4E
Listen to more of Mondo Cozmo on their YouTube page.
La Ciudad by ODESZA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUn64eKKQg0
Listen to more of ODESZA on their YouTube page.
Falcon Eye by Off Bloom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEEaoII2_Cw
Listen to more of Off Bloom on their YouTube page.
Heart Attack by Olivier feat. De La Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vOf4Lc11KY
Listen to more of Olivier on their YouTube page.
Slip Away by Perfume Genius
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EVhFTw4igw
Listen to more of Perfume Genius on his YouTube page.
Live In The Moment by Portugal. The Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53hW7oxYVKI
Listen to more of Portugal. The Man on their YouTube page.
Beautiful Game by RAC feat. St. Lucia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_-Rr2Q9QlY
Listen to more of RAC on his YouTube page.
Dagombas en Tamale by Residente
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7HWRnSrNfE
Listen to more of Residente on his YouTube page.
&Run by Sir Sly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMtnWxHbyQA
Listen to more of Sir Sly on their YouTube page.
Star Roving by Slowdive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogCih4OavoY
Listen to more of Slowdive on their YouTube page.
Something For Your M.I.N.D. by Superorganism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPS-Cq4uMFs
Listen to more of Superorganism on their YouTube page.
Jungle by Tash Sultana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZvP7PwUAwM
Listen to more of Tash Sultana on her YouTube page.
Ça Va Pas La Tête? by Teme Tan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9asrM2_iAc
Listen to more of Teme Tan on his YouTube page.
Stay With Me by The Amazons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mllnmx6TM0
Listen to more of The Amazons on their YouTube page.
The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness by The National
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O6duDDkhis
Listen to more of The National on their YouTube page.
Holding On by The War On Drugs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-oHBkikDBg
Listen to more of The War on Drugs on their YouTube page.
Sisyphus by Toothless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8b2mekAWWI
Listen to more of Toothless on their YouTube page.
Deflect The Light by Vessels feat. The Flaming Lips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shix1v69jnk
Listen to more of Vessels on their YouTube page.
Get Lost by Washed Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTjQHfP1KOo
Listen to more of Washed Out on their YouTube page.
What do you make of the FIFA 18 Soundtrack? What are your favourite songs? Let us know in the comments section below.