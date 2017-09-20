FIFA 18 Soundtrack - Full list of all the official songs

We all love FIFA, but could you imagine panning through the menus in silence? Over the years their have been some absolute bangers to sing to your mates after you stick another one in the back of the net, from Cobrastyle by Teddybears (FIFA 06) to Club Foot by Kasabian (FIFA 13). The tunes are back this year and they don’t disappoint. alt-J, Lorde, Mura Masa and ODESZA are just some of the big names taking you through FIFA 18, and you can expect to have these tracks stuck in your head after day one. Kick-back, relax and enjoy.

RealSport’s Top 5 Picks

Dangerous by The xx is taken from their latest number one album I See You. The track is a throwback to Jamie xx’s solo days, with the trumpet fanfare getting you pumped up for next match. The British trio are now one of the biggest bands in the world, headlining festivals around Europe this past summer.

Long-time FIFA fans will remember Fuego by Bomba Estereo from FIFA 10. The feel-good tune from the Colombian group is the perfect song to come on when you pause to review that wonderful strike that went in off the crossbar, as you dance around the living room in celebration.

Grime has exploded over the past two years thanks to Stormzy and Skepta, and the British rappers feature on Avelino’s Energy to give FIFA 18 some grit. Are you ripping your opponent to shreds? Every time you put another one past them, reciting one of the raps will wind them up big time.

One you will recognise is Found What I’ve Been Looking For by Tom Grennan. The 20-year-old featured on Chase & Status’s All Goes Wrong, which brought him to the limelight, and the Brit made the BBC’s Sound of 2017 longlist. Just suffered last-minute heartbreak, this is the song for you.

Best Friend by Sofi Tukker featuring NERVO, The Knocks and Alisa Ueno feels like a classic FIFA tune already. Trumpets and a strong bass is the perfect competitions, and as you make your way through Alex Hunter’s Journey, the American group’s track will make you tap your foot all the way to glory.

Special Edition Artist Ultimate Team Kits

Any Ultimate Team players from FIFA 17 will remember the swanky kits you could use, which were designed by the artists on the soundtrack. It’s the same this year, with strips from Capital Cities, Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Grouplove, Saint Motel, Zhu and Lemaitre. These kits are only available to those who pre-order FIFA 18.

Listen on Spotify

Complete FIFA 18 Soundtrack

Artist Song Nation alt-J Deadcrush United Kingdom Avelino Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy United Kingdom Bad Sounds Wages United Kingdom Baloji L'Hiver Indien Belgium BØRNS Faded Heart United States Cut Copy Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit) Australia Django Django Tic Tac Toe United Kingdom IDER King Ruby United Kingdom Kimbra Top Of The World New Zealand Kovic Drown United Kingdom Lorde Supercut New Zealand Mondo Cozmo Automatic United States Mura Masa helpline feat. Tom Tripp Guernsey ODESZA La Ciudad United States Off Bloom Falcon Eye Denmark Oliver Heart Attack feat. De La Soul Canada/United States Outsider Miol Mor Mara Republic of Ireland Perfume Genius Slip Away United States Phantoms Throw It In The Fire United States Portugal. The Man Live In The Moment United States RAC Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia Portugal/United States Residente Dagombas en Tamale Puerto Rico Rex Orange County Never Enough United Kingdom Run The Jewels Mean Demeanor United States Sir Sly &Run United States Slowdive Star Roving United Kingdom Sneakbo feat. Giggs Active United Kingdom Sofi Tukker Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO United States Superorganism Something For Your M.I.N.D. United Kingdom Tash Sultana Jungle Australia Témé Tan Ça Va Pas La Tête? Belgium The Amazons Stay With Me United Kingdom The National The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness United States The War On Drugs Holding On United States The xx Dangerous United Kingdom Tom Grennan Found What I've Been Looking For United Kingdom Toothless Sisyphus United Kingdom Vessels Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips United Kingdom Washed Out Get Lost United States

Full Soundtrack Videos

Deadcrush by alt-J

Wages by Bad Sounds

Faded Heart by BØRNS

Standing In The Middle Of the Field (Radio Edit) by Cut Copy

King Ruby by IDER

Supercut by Lorde

Automatic by Mondo Cozmo

La Ciudad by ODESZA

Falcon Eye by Off Bloom

Heart Attack by Olivier feat. De La Soul

Slip Away by Perfume Genius

Live In The Moment by Portugal. The Man

Beautiful Game by RAC feat. St. Lucia

Dagombas en Tamale by Residente

&Run by Sir Sly

Star Roving by Slowdive

Something For Your M.I.N.D. by Superorganism

Jungle by Tash Sultana

Ça Va Pas La Tête? by Teme Tan

Stay With Me by The Amazons

The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness by The National

Holding On by The War On Drugs

Sisyphus by Toothless

Deflect The Light by Vessels feat. The Flaming Lips

Get Lost by Washed Out

What do you make of the FIFA 18 Soundtrack? What are your favourite songs? Let us know in the comments section below.