18 Sep 2017

FIFA 18 Player Ratings: Top 10 Ligue 1 Players

FIFA 18 Player Ratings: Top 10 Ligue 1 Players

After a thrilling Ligue 1 season, both PSG and Monaco have splashed the cash, creating a lot of attention surrounding the FIFA 18 player ratings in the French top flight.

Neymar (OVR 92)

Thiago Silva (OVR 88)

Edinson Cavani (OVR 87)

Marco Verratti (OVR 87)

Angel Di Maria (OVR 85)

Kamil Glik (OVR 85)

Danijel Subasic (OVR 85)

Stephane Ruffier (OVR 85)

Dani Alves (OVR 84)

Radamel Falcao (OVR 84)

