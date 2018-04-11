FIFA 18: Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) prediction

In a season heavily dominated by Manchester City, you could probably get away with naming about six Manchester City players in any team of the season. They’ve had a relentless grip on first place since September, and never once looked like losing that precious top spot.

The following pack hasn’t stood a chance, so they have had to settle for Champions League and Europa League football accordingly. Manchester United have had second place under control, despite playing some 'pragmatic' football, whilst Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea have been swapping third, fourth and fifth. With just five fixtures to go, it looks as if it will be Liverpool and Spurs celebrating European football next season.

Arsenal have sixth place almost guaranteed whilst Leicester and Burnley battle it out for seventh place and still have dreams of Europe firmly in their minds.

From tenth downwards it seems as if any team may go down. Only ten points separates 10th to 19th, with West Brom all but relegated.

The year was lit up with magnificent performances from David de Gea, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah to name a few, with records tumbling along the way.

RealSport predicts who will make our FIFA 18 Premier League Team of the Season, with the players selected earning a heavily boosted TOTS card on Ultimate Team.

David de Gea (OVR 91 – TOTS 96)

It won’t come as a surprise to see David de Gea take the number one spot in this side. Now staking a claim for the best 'keeper in the world after Manuel Neuer’s injury struck campaign, De Gea could be a decent World Cup away from being the undisputed world number 1. Having kept 16 clean sheets already this season and only conceding 25 goals, it seems unlikely he’ll be moved from the Team of the Season.

De Gea's 91 OVR base card will set you back around 205,000 coins on PS4 or 180,000 on Xbox One, whilst his most recent card, a 94 OVR European Man of the Match, will cost you 610,000 on PS4 and 640,000 on Xbox One. The Spaniard's 97 Team of the Year item is priced around 1 million coins on both consoles.

Under threat from: Ederson

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 – TOTS 90)

The first of many Manchester City players to feature in this side, the English full back has really impressed in the Premier League this year, a regular starter in a back four that has only conceded 21 goals all season. As an attacking threat he’s contributed six assists to his new club after his £45 million summer switch from Tottenham, showing his quality at both ends of the pitch.

He’s only received two special cards this year, but his base card did receive a Ratings Refresh in January, improving slightly from 83 to 84. His new card will cost about 24,000 coins on PS4 or 21,000 on Xbox One. If you wanted to pick up his Ones to Watch item, currently 86 rated (and will NOT receive a TOTS upgrade) it’ll set PS4 players back around 292,000 and Xbox One users 285,000.

Under threat from: Antonio Valencia

James Tarkowski (OVR 78 – TOTS 83)

James Tarkowski has been a huge part of the reason why Burnley have been successful this season and are pushing for a Europa League place. He’s kept ten clean sheets in 26 Premier League appearances for the Clarets and has put himself in a great position to be on the plane with England to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

This would be the first special card of the year for the centre back who has gone under the radar, much to the joy of Burnley who will be keen to keep hold of him this summer. His performances earned him a winter upgrade, with his silver card of 73 improving to 78. His gold card will only cost 700 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Cesar Azpilicueta

Nicolas Otamendi (OVR 85 – TOTS 90)

The second Manchester City player in this team, Otamendi has often partnered Kyle Walker on the right side of defence. The Argentine has been a key part of City’s title charge after a lot of injuries caused the defence to be re-arranged often. He’s also scored four times this season, including a huge goal in the derby win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Otamendi is another player whose performances earned him a January upgrade from 83 to 85 OVR. To pick up his base card it’ll cost you 14,750 coins on PS4 or 14,500 on Xbox One. His second in-form, rated at 87, will set you back around 95,000 on PS4 or 90,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jan Vertonghen

Ashley Young (OVR 77 – TOTS 88)

A defensive revelation so far this season for Manchester United, Ashley Young has solved their seemingly impossible left-back problem and has done so with ease. No one would have seen this coming at the start of the year, but Young has done an impeccable job in keeping United safe. Whilst the attacking side of his game may have suffered, scoring only twice this year, he’s more than made up for it in the defensive area of the pitch.

Young's performances in defence earned him a winter upgrade and two in-forms this year. His left-back base card will cost you 700 coins on either console, but his 84 rated second in-form will cost you 81,500 on PS4 but 77,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marcos Alonso

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TOTS 95)

A man who exceeds all superlatives about his performances on the field. Kevin De Bruyne looks as if he’s playing football for a laugh sometimes and has registered 22 goal contributions this year, with seven of those being goals and 15 coming in the form of assists. He’s a favourite for being the PFA Player of the Year, hotly followed by Mohamed Salah.

De Bruyne, like everyone else on this list, received a winter upgrade from 89 to 91 OVR. His Ratings Refresh card sits at 91, the highest-rated outfield card in the Premier League, and it will set you back 160,000 coins on PS4 and 137,000 on Xbox One. His most recent special item, a 93 European Team of the Group Stage card, will cost PS4 Players 575,000 coins and Xbox One gamers 465,000. As for the Belgian's 96 central midfield Team of the Year card, you will need 1.5 million coins on PS4 and 1.4 million on Xbox One.

Under Threat from: Jesse Lingard

David Silva (OVR 89 – TOTS 95)

Another man whose name just seems to be associated with goals this year. David Silva has captained this City side for a chunk of the year and has looked damn good doing it. Despite some family problems off of the pitch, he’s contributed 19 goals to the Manchester City machine this year, with 11 of those being assists.

Another man, another winter upgrade, with Silva's base card rising from 87 to 89. That new card will cost PS4 players 59,500 coins and Xbox One users 50,500. His third in-form card, at 92 OVR, will cost anyone looking to buy on PS4 196,000 and Xbox One users 198,000.

Under threat from: Pascal Gross

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 – TOTS 94)

Christian Eriksen has enjoyed success for Tottenham this year, despite playing slightly deeper than he would like. With Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli offering a greater attacking threat behind Harry Kane, he’s moved into a more controlling position. The Dane has still managed to score ten goals for Spurs and register nine assists in their push for a Champions League place.

The Ratings Refresh saw his base card rise from 87 to 88 OVR. Purchasing this for your Ultimate Team will put a 42,500 coin dent in your account on PS4, whilst Xbox One users will have to fork out 42,000. His most recent special card, a 91 OVR left midfield item, will cost PS4 users 177,000 and Xbox One players 179,000.

Under threat from: Dele Alli

Mohamed Salah (OVR 85 – TOTS 95)

Arguably the first name on anyone’s Team of the Season this year, Mohamed Salah has shocked the footballing world with his goal scoring antics for Liverpool this season. Most people did not expect the former Chelsea player to break records in his debut season and carry Liverpool up to third in the league. The £37 million signing from Roma is the league's current top scorer, with 29 goals in 31 appearances and ten assists to go with it.

His base card rose from 83 OVR to 85 OVR for the Ratings Refresh, costing PS4 players 34,000 coins and Xbox One players 32,350. If you’re looking at special cards for the Egyptian king, then take your pick. He currently has five special cards on the market with his most recent being a 91 rated in-form. This will set you back 524,000 coins on PS4 and 466,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Raheem Sterling

Harry Kane (OVR 88 – TOTS 95)

Harry Kane has now proved for the third season running he is here to stay and will dominate the Premier League for as long as he chooses to stay in it. Having scored 24 goals, Kane's free-scoring form made him a favourite to battle it out with Salah for the golden boot, but a recent ankle injury halted his progress.

Kane's base card sits at 88 (after a winter upgrade from 86) and costs PS4 users 45,000 coin and Xbox One players 43,750. His second in-form card, 91 OVR, will cost those on PS4 373,000 and Xbox One players 358,000. The Englishman's 96 Team of the Year item is valued at just over 1 million coins on PS4 and just under the million mark on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Romelu Lukaku

Leroy Sane (OVR 84 – TOTS 91)

Leroy Sane has been a revelation for Manchester City this year and has really shown how talented he is after an initial struggle at the Etihad. Under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola, he's rapidly improved and looks wiser beyond his 22 years. The German winger has contributed nine goals and 12 assists for City in their unstoppable march to a Premier League title.

His base card is 84 OVR (rising from 82 during the Ratings Refresh) and costs PS4 users 12,250 coins and Xbox One users 9,900 coins. Surprisingly, he's only received one IF this year but did receive the Player of the Month special card for October. His in form is rated at 86 OVR and will cost a pretty penny. It’ll set PS4 users back 190,000 coins and Xbox One users 175,000.

Under threat from: Heung Min Son

RealSport's Premier League Team of the Season prediction

Who do you think will make the team? Let us know in the comments below.