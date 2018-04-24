header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

24 Apr 2018

FIFA 18 predicts: Liverpool vs Roma - Champions League semifinals

FIFA 18 predicts: Liverpool vs Roma - Champions League semifinals

How can you call the Champions League semi between Liverpool Roma? We've left it up to FIFA 18 to decide.

Jump To
link decal

Methodology

What a night for Liverpool Football Club. Jurgen Klopp’s side can become the first English club since 2012 to make the Champions League final if they overcome Roma. The Italian outfit may have been seen as the easiest possible draw, but with victories over Chelsea and Barcelona this season, the Romans will be confident they can turn anyone over.

So how can we predict the outcome of the first leg at Anfield? Many pundits will have their say, but we’ve opted to see what a FIFA 18 sim has to say.

Methodology

We simmed three matches between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield, taking the total score from the three games. Four minutes halves, fast game speed and handballs on. 

The two lineups featured only the players available for the Champions League semi.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy