FIFA 18 Gfinity Elite Series week 4 Live Stream: Hashtag United look to bounce back after shock loss to Nordavind

We have entered week four of the Gfinity Elite Series, and there are now just two rounds of fixtures left before the end of the group stage.

FIFA 18, in its first year at the Elite Series, has been the star of the show and the introduction of the EA Sports title has seen esports franchises such as Hashtag United and Vitality join the competition.

After winning their opening fixture, Hashtag United were looking to put one foot in the knockout stages as they faced Nordavind last week. The Norwegian outfit brought their A-game however, winning both legs over Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The result now puts Nordavind top of Group A, with Hashtag outside the playoff spots in fourth.

In the other results last week, Envy defeated Excel 2-0, Fnatic and Method drew 1-1 and Unilad Esports also drew 1-1 with Epsilon. For the full list of results and fixtures in the Elite Series click here.

This time around, Nordavind battle Team Envy, whilst Hashtag challenge Excel. Unilad will meet Fnatic and Method face off against Ares Esport at the Gfinity Arena in London.

﻿The stream will go live at 18:00 BST on Friday, March 30. Please wait a few seconds for live stream to load.﻿