FIFA 18: Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) prediction

The first league title in Europe this season has been claimed, and it will not come as a surprise to many that it is Bayern Munich who have taken the Bundesliga crown.

Although the Bavarians were challenged very little for their 28th, and record sixth-straight German title, it has still been an exciting season in the Bundesliga. The race for Europe is still very much on, with third and seventh separated by just five points. Two of Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt will qualify for the Champions League, and one will miss out on Europe altogether.

Hamburg look to be consigned to the drop after 99 years in the top-flight alongside with Koln, but any of Freiburg, Mainz and Wolfsburg could end up in the relegation play-off spot.

With so many stories coming from the German flight, picking a Team of the Season it not only exciting, but incredibly difficult. Every major division will receive a Team of the Season on FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, with the 23 players selected receiving a severely boosted TOTS card. The various Team of the Seasons will begin to be rolled out from April 27.

Ralf Fahrmann (OVR 84 – TOTS 87)

A very popular player on FIFA 18, Ralf Fahrmann has had an exceptional season for Schalke. The German goalkeeper has amassed over 80 saves in the Bundesliga, and has the most clean sheets with 12. Schalke look on course to secure a second placed finish in the division, which would be their best campaign since 2009/10.

Fahrmann hasn’t received a single in-form card on Ultimate Team on FIFA 18, so his overall shouldn’t rise too high for the Team of the Season. We expect his 84 overall to improve to 87, with his base card currently priced at 4,700 coins on PS4 and 4,300 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Jiri Pavlenka

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 84 – TOTS 91)

Someone who is a shoe-in for the Bundesliga Team of the Season is Joshua Kimmich. The right back built on last season’s successful season with another, and the right back has been Bayern Munich’s joint-best provider in their championship winning campaign. Germany international Kimmich has assisted 11 times this season, a statistic that is only bettered by Augsburg’s Philipp Max.

Kimmich’s superb campaign should take his 84 overall all the way to 91. His base card is priced at 7,000 coins on PS4 and 7,600 on Xbox One, with an 87 super in-form costing 100,000 on PS4 and 80,000 on Xbox One. The defender’s 88 rated Team of the Group Stage item is priced at 158,000 coins on PS4 and 141,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Benjamin Pavard

Naldo (OVR 84 – TOTS 89)

Goal scoring defenders don’t come much better than Schalke’s Naldo. The Brazilian centre back has notched no less than seven goals in the Bundesliga this season; that’s more than James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben and Andre Schurrle have managed. He’s also been solid performing his defensive duty, with only Bayern conceding fewer goals all season.

Naldo’s superb season has seen him receive two in-form cards on FIFA 18, meaning his Team of the Season blue card will be around 89. The 35-year-old’s normal gold rating is priced at 7,100 coins on both consoles, with his 87 super in-form costing 91,000 on PS4 and 78,000 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Caglar Soyuncu

Salif Sane (OVR 79 – TOTS 85)

Salif Sane hasn’t managed to match Naldo’s goal scoring efforts, but the Hannover centre back’s performances have seen him earn a move to join Naldo at Schalke. The Senegalese defender has chipped in with three goals this season, and his defensive work looks to have done enough to secure Bundesliga survival for Hannover.

Sane has not secured a single in-form rating this season, meaning his 79 base rating should improve to around 85. You can pick him up on Ultimate Team for just 800 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Mats Hummels

Philipp Max (OVR 77 – TOTS 85)

It’s incredible that the Bundesliga’s top assist maker has come in the form of a left back. Philipp Max has set up his teammates 13 times this season, two more than any other player in the Bundesliga. The defender’s quality delivery into the box has touted him for a call-up to the German national team, but a trip to the World Cup this summer still seems unlikely.

Max’s creative ability should see him make the Team of the Season, where his 77 overall rating will rise to 85. You can pick up his normal gold card for just 700 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Under threat from: Marvin Plattenhardt

Marcel Sabitzer (OVR 81 – TOTS 87)

RB Leipzig have enjoyed another successful season even though they face a fight to qualify for the Champions League. Marcel Sabitzer has been one of the stars, with the attacking midfielder operating on the right of their iconic 4-2-2-2 formation. The Austrian has chipped in three goals and six assists this season and was the highest ranked offensive midfielder in German magazine Kicker’s winter rankings.