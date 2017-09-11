FIFA 17: Team of the Week 52 (TOTW) Predictions

So here it is, it looks to be the final Ultimate Team of the Week on FIFA 17, so just take a moment to remember all those goals you scored and all the games you were robbed off over the past 12 months. The FIFA 18 demo is expected to be released on Friday, which would suggest that the next time we see a Team of the Week, it will be for FIFA 18, released September 29.

What a way to go out though, with so many goals and headlines. Stoke City thwarted Manchester United 100% record in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw, and Real Madrid stumbled once again, holding a 1-1 draw with Levante. We take you through the best side from the weekend, and who could make that final Ultimate Team of the Week on FIFA 17.

Neto – OVR 80 > 82

Valencia kept their unbeaten start to La Liga going with a 0-0 draw to giants Atletico Madrid, relying on some useful saves from goalkeeper Neto. The Brazilian made four crucial interventions to grab a point for their side, as Los Che look to get back into Europe after two years away. The former Juventus stopper could see his final FIFA 17 rating hit 82 on Ultimate Team, where he currently costs 1,000 coins on PlayStation 4 and closer to 2,000 on Xbox One.

Daryl Janmaat – OVR 77 > 80

A forgotten man in the Premier League, but Daryl Janmaat is becoming a very reliable performer for Watford. The Dutchman came off the bench against Southampton to lash one home from around 30-yards, clinching an important away win for the Hornets. The former Newcastle man will look to hit 80 for his final FIFA 17 card, and will certainly want to be going for more than the 800 coins it currently takes to get him.

Naldo – OVR 84 > 86

The evergreen Naldo picked up the man of the match award in Schalke’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart, grabbing a goal in the process. The Brazilian nodded in Bastian Oczipka’s free-kick, with the victory lifting Schalke to fifth in the Bundesliga. The former Wolfsburg defender looks set to finish FIFA 17 Ultimate Team with a respectful rating of 86, and you can currently sign him for 3,600 coins on PS4 and 5,500 on XB1.

Jamaal Lascelles – OVR 71 > 74

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was one of the star performers of the weekend, firstly making a goal-line block and then heading in the crucial goal in the 1-0 victory over Swansea. The Magpies’ defence still looks shaky, but if the former Nottingham Forest man can develop a deeper understanding with his teammates they have the potential to be a tough nut to crack. Lascelles should jump up to a silver high rating of 74 this week, and he will currently set you back just 200 coins on PS4 and 350 on Xbox One.

Leroy Sane – OVR 79 > 86

Leroy Sane would have been one of very few at The Etihad who would have been relieved that Alexis Sanchez didn’t make his deadline day move from Arsenal to Manchester City, and the German Sane showed what he was all about against Liverpool at the weekend. The winger came off the bench to score twice in the 5-0 win, with his second a beautiful curling shot from around 25 yards. With four rare cards issued over the course of the 16/17 season, one last in form for Sane would see him rise to at least 86.

Asier Illarramendi – OVR 79 > 82

It never quite worked for Asier Illarramendi at Real Madrid, but after returning to Real Sociedad, it was if he never left. The Spanish midfielder picked up two goals in the 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna in one of the games of the weekend. The centre mid first fired the ball into the bottom corner from close to 30-yards before sealing the win late on with a superb run and finish. His last FUT 17 card could see him hit the 80s, with an 82 rating the least he deserves. The 27-year-old currently costs just 800 coins on both consoles.

Pascal Gross – OVR 76 > 80

Another man who will be eying and 80 rating is Brighton new man Pascal Gross. The central midfielder grabbed The Seagulls first ever Premier League goals before adding an assist in the 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion. Brighton’s record signing looks set to be worth every penny they paid for him, and with him in their side, they have more than a chance of staying up this season. The German looks set to achieve at least an 80 rating, and his current FUT 17 prices are 800 coins on PS4 and just 400 on XB1.

Danny Welbeck – 80 > 83

With so many question marks over the future of Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck should get plenty of opportunities this season, and he has now shown what he can do for both Arsenal and England. After netting against Malta in the international break, Welbeck added a further two for the Gunners in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth. The former United man already has three league goals to his name this season, more than he mustered during all of the last campaign. The forward costs 850 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on XB1, where he is rated 80, but that could all change this week.

Lionel Messi – OVR 93 > 96

With Cristiano Ronaldo the cover star for FIFA 18, you wonder how much Lionel Messi would want to get into FIFA 17’s final Team of the Week. He has given himself every opportunity with a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 5-0 thrashing of Espanyol. It remains to be seen whether the Barca strike force will ever be the same without Neymar, but with Messi and Suarez in the side, it may not make much difference. The Argentine will be wanting at least an 86 rating this week, but his normal card doesn’t come cheap, costing 470,000 coins on PS4 and 394,000 on XB1.

Ciro Immobile – OVR 81 > 89

Some would label AC Milan as Serie A favourites after their wealth of summer spending, but Lazio gave them their first shock of the season with a 4-1 win. Ciro Immobile was Lazio’s star man, bagging a hat-trick to propel his side to fourth in Serie A. Immobile has been an Ultimate Team merchant in FIFA 17, racking up three in form cards alongside a winter upgrade and a Team of the Season. That means another TOTW appearance and he will a rating of 89. The former Dortmund man only between 1,200 and 1,400 coins on both consoles.

Alfred Finnbogason – OVR 77 > 81

Joining the hat-trick club this week is Augsburg front man Alfred Finnbogason. The Iceland international terrorised the Cologne defence in the Bundesliga, grabbing all three in the 3-0 win. It shows how important victories can be early on in the season, with just one point separating the sides before kick-off, Augsburg jump to eighth, whilst Cologne prop up the table, yet to record a point in their three games this season. Finnbogason will cost just 750 coins on FIFA 17’s Ultimate Team, but he will be expecting a rating in the 80s for his final card on the game.

