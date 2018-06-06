header decal
06 Jun 2018

Denmark FIFA 18 World Cup guide, squad, player ratings, tactics, formation & tips

Denmark have not been spoken about ahead of the World Cup, but can you take the Danes to a first ever Would Cup on the FIFA 18 update?

Team rating

Denmark’s potential World Cup fixtures

Formation

Tactics

A Great Danish upset

Denmark squad player ratings

Denmark had to come through the play offs to qualify for the World Cup this summer, but after their 5-1 destruction of Ireland in Dublin, you can't deny that the Scandinavians deserve a spot in Russia.

An exciting team with a balance of youth and experience, Denmark have the capacity to be the surprise package at the World Cup. Christian Eriksen is amongst the best players in the world, and with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel supported by a defensive axis of Andreas Christensen and Simon Kjaer, the Danes will be a match for any nation.

If you're looking for a challenge on FIFA 18’s World Cup update, Denmark may just be the country for you. A kind group will allow you time to ease into the competition before causing some serious shocks in the knockout stages. RealSport gives you all you need in setting up with Denmark for the tournament. 

Team rating

Denmark have a four star rating on the World Cup update. This is made up by a 76 attack, 79 midfield and 76 defence. 

Denmark’s potential World Cup fixtures

Group stage

Peru

Australia

France

Round of 16

Argentina

Quarter-finals

Spain

Semi-finals

Brazil or Belgium

Final

Germany or France

Considering they came through the play offs, this is a dream draw for Denmark. The fact their fixtures get harder as the group stages goes along is a blessing, as they should have six points on the board before they face the giants of France. Look to rack up the goals against World Cup debutants Peru and the timid Australians, as topping Group C may come down to goal difference.

The matchup against France to complete the group is huge, but chances are, you will finish second in the group and go on to face Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The South Americans, despite their attacking talent, are vulnerable, and that is a tough but winnable tie for the Danes.

It would then be the likes of Spain, Brazil and Germany for the remainder of the tournament, and you struggle to see a way past any of those sides for Denmark. Can you do you unthinkable and plot a deep run into the tournament with this Danish side?

Formation

Denmark use the offensive 4-3-3 attack formation, and you should stick to this, but it may be worth experimenting with a 3-4-1-2 in kick-off mode.

Reliable stopper Kasper Schmeichel (87 GK reflexes) is in goal, as Simon Kjaer and defensive rock Andreas Christensen (88 standing tackle) are flanked by Jens Stryger Larsen and Riza Durmisi in defence.

Daniel Wass and Thomas Delaney are in midfield, as the mercurial Christian Eriksen (90 ball control) operates in attacking midfield. Pione Sisto and Martin Braithwaite are in the wide areas with Nicolai Jorgensen as a traditional number 9. 

Tactics

With an 89 overall rating, you must be looking to get architect Christian Eriksen (90 vision) on the ball as much as possible. You will want to free up the Tottenham midfielder, so head to the instructions tab and on positioning freedom select ‘free roam’. Not only that, but his support runs on crosses should be altered to ‘stay on edge of box for cross’ and defensive support to ‘stay forward’.

For a so-called ‘lesser nation’, Denmark have a very attacking system. It is, therefore, vital that there is balance in midfield, and you tell one of your defensive midfielders to ‘stay back while attacking’ for attacking support. This is most likely to be Werder Bremen man Thomas Delaney.

There is some pretty useful pace out wide for Denmark in the form of Martin Braithwaite (86 sprint speed) and Pione Sisto (85 sprint speed). They line up in wing positions, so they should be looking to ‘get in behind’ for their support runs.

Against France and in the knockout stages, you may have to think differently. The 4-3-3 attack is very offensive, and you should, at a minimum, be looking to bring in a more defensively aware central midfielder than Daniel Wass. Lasse Schone should be the man to come in, and if you wish you can move Eriksen out wide and play Wass as the number 10. Other things you can do is alter the system to a 4-2-3-1 wide, or simply slide into a defensive mentality using the D-pad.

A Great Danish upset

Reaching the Round of 16 is perhaps the realistic goal for Denmark, but hypothetically speaking, if you were to play both France and Argentina, you should back your own ability to cause an upset. So, a trip to the quarter-finals is within your grasp, but you will need every ounce of quality in this Danish squad.

The players’ ratings may not be astronomic, but they all offer something different. Whether it be a competent defence, creativity in midfield or pace out wide, you can cause the opposition some serious trouble as you plot a deep run at the World Cup, with Denmark never previously reaching beyond the quarter-finals. 

Denmark squad player ratings

Player Age Pos Club OVR
Goalkeepers
Kasper Schmeichel31GKLeicester83
Jonas Lossl29GKHuddersfield75
David Jensen26GKUtrecht75
Frederik Ronnow25GKBrondby74
Jesper Hansen33GKMidtjylland73
Defenders
Andreas Christensen22CB CDMChelsea82
Simon Kjaer29CBSevilla80
Jannik Vestergaard25CB‘Gladbach78
Mathias Jorgensen28CBHuddersfield76
Frederik Sorensen26CBKoln75
Erik Sviatchenko26CBMidtjylland73
Jens Stryger Larsen27RB LBUdinese73
Riza Durmisi24LB LWBReal Betis73
Peter Ankersen27RBCopenhagen72
Andreas Bjelland29CB LBBrentford72
Jonas Knudsen25LB CBIpswich71
Henrik Dalsgaard28RBBrentford71
Lasse Nielsen30CBMalmo70
Midfielders
Christian Eriksen26CAM RM LM CMTottenham89
Daniel Wass28CM CAMCelta Vigo80
Thomas Delaney26CM CDMWerder Bremen78
Lasse Schone32CM CDMAjax77
Martin Braithwaite26CAM ST LMBordeaux75
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg22CM CDMSouthampton75
Michael Krohn-Dehli34CM LM CDM CAMDeportivo La Coruna74
Mike Jensen30CMRosenborg74
Lukas Lerager24CM CDMBordeaux74
William Kvist33CM CDMCopenhagen73
Attackers
Nicolai Jorgensen27STFeyenoord79
Pione Sisto23LW LM RWCelta Vigo78
Kasper Dolberg20STAjax77
Nicklas Bendtner30STRosenborg74
Andreas Cornelius25STAtalanta74
Viktor Fischer23LW ST CAMCopenhagen74
Rasmus Falk Jensen26RW LWCopenhagen73
Lasse Vibe31ST RMChangchun Yatai71
Marcus Ingvartsen22STGenk71
Nicolaj Thomsen25LW CM RBCopenhagen69
