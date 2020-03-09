*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM shortlist announced – Mbappe, Sanches, Savanier & more

FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM shortlist announced – Mbappe, Sanches, Savanier & more

The three-man shortlist for the Ligue 1 POTM award has been released. Who do you want to see win?

Tom Young by Tom Young Mar 9, 2020
fifa 20 potm ligue 1

The nominations for FIFA 20’s Ligue 1 February Player of the Month have just been announced!

As always, it is a three-man shortlist for the coveted solo award, and you can have your say as to who you want to win the award.

You can cast your vote over on the tropheesunfp website here.

Here is the rundown on the three men in contention for the award…

Kylian Mbappe

mbappé custom 1

The French forward has been in fine form for the runaway leaders over the course of the last month, scoring four times as PSG continued their quest to yet another title.

With his fellow PSG teammate Neymar Jr the current Player of the Month for January, could we be seeing a tasty one-two in terms of PSG POTM cards?

Teji Savanier

Savanier POTM

It wasn’t a bad month for Montpellier, who picked up seven points from a possible 15, with central midfielder Teji Savanier playing a key role in their success.

He grabbed three goals from central midfield to put himself in with a shout of a first Player of the Month award of his career.

Renato Sanchez

Renato Sanches POTM

It has been a resurrgance of late for the former Bayern Munich and Swansea City man, who has rediscovered the form that saw him tipped as the next big thing not so long ago.

He has been a key member of a Lille side who won four of five in February, scoring in the wins over Tolouse and Angers.

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

