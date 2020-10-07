header decal
07 Oct 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 TOTW 2 Revealed – Lewandowski, Kane, Grealish & more

After last week’s incredible squad, the second squad of in-forms has been revealed on Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week (TOTW) 2

EPL Stars

TOTW 1

It is the release week of FIFA 21, with the Champions and Ultimate Edition already out three days early!

The second Team of the Week (TOTW) squad has been revealed too, so check it out below.

Team of the Week (TOTW) 2

It's here! TOTW 2 has been revealed with some of the world's biggest stars included.

Bayern goal machine Robert Lewandowski is the standout player, although Thibaut Courtois and Harry Kane are highly rated too!

fifa 21 totw 2 squad min

GOALS GOALS GOALS! Three of Europe's deadliest strikers head up TOTW 2

Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is another deadly striker in TOTW 2, so keep an eye out for him!

FIFA 21 ambassador Theo Hernandez has continued where he left off too with yet another in form card.

EPL Stars

There are six players from the Premier League included in TOTW 2.

Spurs captain Harry Kane is the star, but Everton's James Rodriguez and Chelsea's Ben Chilwell will be useful too.

fifa 21 totw 2 epl players min

ALL STARS! These six Prem stars will be highly sought after

Aston Villa duo Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins are fully deserving of their inclusions too having torn Liverpool to shreds!

However, FUT fans will be most excited about Allan Saint-Maximin. With 95 Pace and 90 Dribbling, the Newcastle winger will pose a real threat!

TOTW 1

The first TOTW of the season included some top players, with the highest rated a certain Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes FIFA 21

TOTW squads will now be released weekly on Wednesday’s at 10am PT / 6pm BST.

The players are selected from top performing players from the world of football and given an in-form card with a ratings boost.

Check out last weeks squad here.

