Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix Drivers: Confirmed grid, 8 F1 drivers, Perez, Gasly, Aymeric Laporte, Donnarumma, Tiametmarduk & more

The grid for the Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been announced.

It's a stacked lineup with eight Formula 1 drivers, three world-class footballers, and a competitive field of influencers and young drivers.

Eight F1 drivers

There are two new F1 faces on the virtual grid this weekend.

Racing Point star Sergio Perez and AlphaTauri's young Frenchman Pierre Gasly are joining the fray!

They will take on the regular six names of Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Alex Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi, and Lando Norris.

Russell is looking to make it three wins in a row after taking another impressive win in Monaco.

Footballers take to the track

Despite the return of elite sport to most of Europe, there is a trio of footballers keen to take on the challenge of Baku.

Manchester City's defender Aymeric Laporte will race for Renault, while AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will take the second AlphaTauri car, while Thibaut Courtois returns for his fourth race alongside Giovinazzi in the Alfa Romeo.

Content creators take up the challenge

The shed sim racer Jimmy Broadbent returns to the Virtual Grand Prix with Racing Point.

After his win in the Challenge Heineken event, Ben Daly, aka Tiametmarduk, takes the second McLaren seat alongside Lando Norris.

Complete grid

Here's the complete Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix grid:

Team Driver A Driver B Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Gianluigi Donnarumma FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc Enzo Fittipaldi Haas Pietro Fittipaldi Louis Deletraz McLaren Lando Norris Ben Daly Mercedes Esteban Gutierrez Anthony Davidson Racing Point Sergio Perez Jimmy Broadbent Red Bull Alex Albon Mattias Walkner Renault Oscar Piastri Aymeric Laporte Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to watch

The Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 7 June.

The race will be streamed on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels. As well as Weibo and Huya channels in China.

A qualifying period where grid positions will be determined based on the drivers’ fastest lap time will be followed by a 26-lap race.

The Virtual Grand Prix will also be shown live with international broadcast partners in over 100 countries including in the UK on Sky Sports, in the US on ESPN, and FOX Sports Asia.

F2 & Esports exhibition race

The F1 Esports Pro Exhibition race featuring the official F1 teams’ professional esports gamers will precede the Virtual Grand Prix and is set to begin at 5pm BST.

The broadcast will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels, as well as selected TV broadcasters, and is expected to run for 1 hour.

The Formula 2 Virtual Racing event, featuring F2 and F3 drivers, will also be live on the official Formula 1 YouTube and Twitch channels and TV broadcasters from 4pm BST.

