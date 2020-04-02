F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race: Drivers confirmed, How to watch, & more

With Formula 1 on hold, F1 esports is taking centre stage.

Not only is the Virtual Grand Prix Series returning to our screens this Sunday, but there will be a real treat immediately afterwards as the F1 esports pros take to the track.

While five F1 drivers, some F2 stars, and England cricket icon Ben Stokes race around Australia in the Virtual Vietnam GP, they will just be the warm-up act.

The fastest racers in F1 esports are back!

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race

At 9:30pm BST, immediately following the conclusion of the Virtual Vietnam GP, the fastest names in F1 esports will line up to race.

Confirmed grid

THE CHAMP IS HERE: Tonizza will be in action this weekend

So far we know that the defending F1 esports Drivers Champion David Tonizza will be back.

He will be representing FDA Hublot Esports Team once again and partnered by Enzo Bonito.

Lining up across from them will be the defending Team Champions Red Bull Racing with Frederik Rasmussen and Joni Tormala.

Those names alone will make for a spectacular race but throw in the potential of drivers like Jarno Opmeer and Dani Bereznay competing and you have a race that will truly entertain.

How to watch

Following the conclusion of the Virtual Vietnam GP, the Esports pros will take to the track.

With a slated start time 9:30pm BST you can watch on official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels as well as selected TV broadcasters.