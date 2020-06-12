F1 2020 Game: Split-screen multiplayer first look trailer - Canadian Grand Prix, gamplay, & more

F1 2020 is on its way, and with it the return of split-screen multiplayer.

A new trailer has arrived, showing off the feature.

F1 2020 multiplayer first look

Here's the split-screen trailer.

Racing around the Canadian Grand Prix, the host of this weekend's Virtual GP, it shows off not only the crisp graphics of the new game, but also the vision each player has in the split-screen mode.

Release date

F1 2020 will arrive on 10 July.

It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia.

Early access & Pre-order

However, you can get early access via the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

Pre-order to make sure you get your copy in time to play on 7 July!

