F1 2020 Game: Podium Pass Season 2 OUT NOW - trailer, rewards, challenges, liveries, cosmetics & more

Series 2 of F1 2020's Podium Pass has launched!

Two months after F1 2020 was released to rave reviews, Codemasters is here to freshen up the game.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new series.

What is Podium Pass?

Podium Pass provides unlockable rewards including liveries, driver suits, helmets and gloves. These are unlocked via earning XP in F1 2020's various game modes, whether they're online or offline.

CUSTOM: You can model your driver avatar in your own image in F1 2020

The challenges we saw in Season 1 also built upon the tournaments that we've seen run in the past, they've added real value to the game.

Season 1 brought loads of items to earn but some players will have already achieved them all.

That's where Season 2 comes in, but what's included?

Podium Pass Season 2 rewards

Season 2 is now here and as we expected it features brand new exclusive liveries, challenges, and celebrations!

Check out the Trailer Below:

The new series is made up of both free and VIP content, including:

Legendary Items

Podium Emotes

Exclusive #WeRaceAsOne and End Racism sets

Other unlockable items include race suits, helmets, gloves, and badges

Those wishing to purchase the VIP tier can do so for 9,000 credits, with up to 10,000 credits available to earn from progressing through the Podium Pass

'We Race As One' and 'End Racism' Sets

Brand new ‘We Race As One’ and ‘End Racism’ sets (helmet, gloves, suit and livery) are now both in the free tiers!

WE RACE AS ONE: Stand out from the crow with this new set

RAINBOW ROAD: The new 'We Race As One' set is certainly eye-catching!

Codemasters has also told us to keep an eye on our in-game mail for free #WeRaceAsOne and End Racism badges!

END RACISM: The new 'End Racism' set boasts a slick design and a pwerful message

Codemasters hasn't explictly laid out all the details of Series 2, but here is what they have told us:

Helmets

Podium Pass will include one common, one uncommon, one rare and two epic helmets.

TRIPLE STRIP: This new helemt will be available in the free tier!

Podium Shop will also include one uncommon, one rare, one epic and two legendary helmets.

READ MORE: F1 Esports Pro Draft 2020: Full Team Rosters

Gloves

Podium Pass will include one common, one uncommon, two rare and two legendary gloves.

FRAGMENT GLOVES: These new gloves will be in the VIP tier!

Podium Shop will also include one uncommon, one rare, two epic and one legendary glove.

Suits

Podium Pass will include one common, one uncommon, one rare, two epic and two legendary suits.

DIGITAL SUIT: This new suit will be up for grabs in the free tiers

Podium Shop will also include one uncommon, one rare, one epic and one legendary suit.

Liveries

Podium Pass will include one common, one uncommon, two rare, two epic and two legendary liveries.

TECH FLOW: This brand new legendary livery is in the VIP tier

Podium Shop will also include one uncommon, one rare, one epic and two legendary liveries.

Podium Emotes

There’s also plenty of poses and podium emotes available.

DEM GAINS: The new legendary emote 'Gains' is now available

You will be able to grab Legendary emote ‘Gains’ and pick up 'Smooth Moves' in the VIP tier.

COMING SOON: Racinggames.gg, the new home of motorsport gaming