F1 2020 Game: My Team trailer - gameplay, layout, R&D, setups, engines, sponsors & more

F1 2020 is just around the corner and our first proper look at My Team has finally arrived.

My Team trailer

Here is the new trailer, and it has a LOT of information in it.

Not only does it immediately capture attention, this is perhaps the most detailed trailer for an F1 game EVER.

From humble beginnings

Your journey begins by creating yourself. There are unique visual identities to pick from but you also need to create the brand for your team by picking a livery, creating the colour scheme, and setting a team logo.

From here you are responsible for signing the first key sponsor, which will fund the opportunity to sign a real power unit supplier and second driver from the 2019 F2 grid (Mick Schumacher will surely be the most popular choice).

NEW DIGS: The whole F1 factory has been included

Starting in humble surroundings, players will have fewer resources and limited equipment. See facilities improve and grow to become a fully-fledged professional F1 team, challenging for the Drivers and Constructors’ Championships. Before unveiling the new car, players will face the media to answer a series of questions ranging from car performance to race predictions.

The responses have a direct impact on the initial strength of the car, so players must think about how they answer. Once finalised, the car is revealed to the world via a cinematic trailer.

Choose your teammate

Let's start here. F1 2020 has introduced driver ratings for the first time that will help you choose a teammate that can race with you and push your team to championships.

OLD OR NEW: Bring in an established F1 name or save money and go young

They also come with a salary cost, so don't overspend!

Pick your engine & sponsors

You'll need to power your car and fund your team.

As you'd expect, the Ferrari and Mercedes power units are mighty, but come at a bigger cost than Renault and Honda.

RAW POWER: Which PU will you pick?

In order to afford your driver and engine, you'll need to sign some sponsors!

There are no real world names to choose from thanks to the endless complexities of branding - but Codemasters have filled My Team with all sorts of options that you can use to make your car come to life.

Development

We also get a first look at the factory behind the scenes. From a simulator to a wind tunnel, it looks like all the inner-workings of an F1 team have been put into My Team!

SIM RACING: Putting the hours in is key to development

In short, F1 2020 is going to put you right at the heart of a Formula 1 team for the first time.

F1 2020 release date

You can get your hands on F1 2020 on 10 July.

The Deluxe Edition comes with three days early access.

You can pre-order it here.

