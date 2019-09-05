F1 2019 game: Singapore Grand Prix wet race setup

The Singapore Grand Prix is the toughest test on the Formula 1 calendar. With 23 corners and only 1 real straight to relax on it is a challenge of mind, body, and machine. And that is in the dry.

When the rain falls the mazy street circuit becomes a minefield full of barriers, tricky braking zones, and tight complexes.

Having a dedicated setup for Singapore in the dry is important, but in the wet it is crucial beyond belief.

How should you tweak your car for the rain?

READ MORE: WRC 8 Review - the most challenging, rewarding racer of the year

Aerodynamics

With all those corners you need to pile on wing angle. However, there are very few overtaking opportunities around this lap, which means we still need to be competitive down Raffles Boulevard into turn 7.

As a result we have gone with a 7-11 setting, which gives you ultimate rear stability through the corners and enough front-end grip to get turned into the corners.

Transmission

The transmission setting affects how power is delivered to the rear wheels.

Due to the amount of kerbing we need to take on this lap and how often you will be on the power with one wheel off the tarmac we have gone with a 60% on-throttle differential. This will give you a little more traction out of the slow corners, but be careful coming out of the hairpin turn 13, it is easy to get a kick of oversteer when powering out.

The off-throttle transmission is set to 75%, which helps push the car through the corners a little more.

READ MORE: All F1 2019 setupguides

Suspension Geometry

The suspension geometry describes how the tyres are aligned to the body of the car.

As the wet tyres are very durable and the rain helps keep the temperatures down we can load up the camber to help us carry some pace through the corners.

As a result we have gone with a -2.60 front camber and a -1.20 on the rear.

The front toe is set to 0.06 to keep a little more responsiveness on the front end, while the rear toe of 0.29 helps keep the back end more stable.

Suspension

The suspension settings are the most important part of the whole package.

We have gone ultra-soft with the suspension, 1-1, to help ride the bumps and let the weight move front-to-back under acceleration.

The anti-roll bars are set to 4-7. This helps protect the front tyres through prolonged corners while keeping the rear in-line and responsive to quick changes of direction.

The ride height is set at 7-11 to create a massive rake that aids turn-in, and it also lets us ride the bumps and gives the rear wing room to push the car down and really do its job.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Need For Speed: Heat

Brakes

Stopping around this track is obviously very important. With little to no run-off space you need brakes you can trust. We have gone with a 90 brake pressure, you should set this as high as possible without incurring any lockups.

The brake bias is set to 55. This helps keep the front end responsive when slowing down.

Tyres

Tyre pressures directly relate to tyre wear, so if you find this setup a little too harsh on the rubber for your liking then start by lowing these.

We have kept some pressure in the front tyres to help with their responsiveness on turn-in, leaving their pressure at 23.0 psi. The rears are set to 20.7 psi to aid in traction and help spread the heat out across the surface more evenly.

READ MORE: New F2 2019 Championship update coming soon

So that is our setup for a wet race at the Singapore Grand Prix. It is ultra-stable, allowing your to have confidence getting through the corners and powering down the straights.