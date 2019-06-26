F1 2019: Achievement & Trophy Guide

|
|
Achievement
|
Description
|
Xbox One Gamerscore
|
PS4 Trophy
|Experience F2
|Complete your first race with an F2 car in career mode
|15
|Bronze
|Showing Your Intentions
|Finish ahead of Lukas or Devon in an F1 race
|20
|Bronze
|Assisting Development
|Complete an F1 practice programme in career mode
|15
|Bronze
|Second Chance
|Activate a Flashback during a race
|10
|Bronze
|Master Skills
|Complete an F1 race with all driving assists turned off
|20
|Bronze
|Memories
|Play a captured highlight
|10
|Bronze
|Not Again, Jeff!
|Tell Jeff to be quiet
|10
|Bronze
|Manual Master
|Win a race whilst using manual transmission
|15
|Bronze
|Car Geek
|Read information on a car in the showroom
|15
|Bronze
|Personal Touch
|Choose a player badge
|10
|Bronze
|Love the Look!
|Obtain a livery for your multiplayer car
|10
|Bronze
|Weekend Warrior
|Complete a Weekly Grand Prix
|15
|Bronze
|Featured Racer
|Complete a Featured Race
|15
|Bronze
|Raining Champion
|Complete an F1 Time Trial in wet conditions
|15
|Bronze
|Perfect Start
|Get pole position
|20
|Bronze
|Reach Level 5
|Reach level 5 XP
|15
|Bronze
|Reach Level 10
|Reach level 10 XP
|20
|Bronze
|Ice Cool
|Complete a clean race
|20
|Bronze
|Photo Fiddler
|Make an adjustment within photo mode
|15
|Bronze
|Safe Mode
|Achieve a safety rating of A in multiplayer mode
|20
|Bronze
|Pure Gold
|Achieve a gold skill rating
|20
|Bronze
|Epic Drive
|Complete a race using the Ferrari F2004 at Monza
|15
|Bronze
|First Ten Down
|Complete 10 races online
|10
|Bronze
|Monaco Victor
|Win a 25% distance (or longer) F1 race at Monaco (any difficulty)
|15
|Bronze
|Something to Prove
|Accept a contract with McLaren or Alfa Romeo
|20
|Bronze
|Contender
|Accept a contract with Williams, Racing Point, Renault, Toro Rosso, or Haas
|20
|Bronze
|Great Expectations
|Accept a contract with Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes
|20
|Bronze
|Exclusive Club Member
|Win a 25% distance (or longer) race against Ultimate AI opponents
|15
|Bronze
|League Joined
|Join a league
|10
|Bronze
|You got One!
|Win a league medal
|10
|Bronze
|Nice Threads
|Change your driver's appearance
|15
|Bronze
|F2 Racer
|Complete the "2018 FORMULA 2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP" championship event
|15
|Bronze
|Sit Back and Relax
|Spectate an online race
|20
|Bronze
|Cool and Calm
|Reach maximum sportsman rating
|20
|Bronze
|Seeing it Through to the End
|Apply all vehicle upgrades from one department
|20
|Bronze
|Early Beginnings
|Complete the first weekend of an F1 season
|25
|Bronze
|I Like This One
|Set a favourite trophy
|20
|Bronze
|Perfectly Executed
|Activate DRS perfectly on all zones of any track
|15
|Bronze
|Dreams Become Reality
|Complete the F2 feeder series and start to pursue a move to F1
|30
|Silver
|Victory!
|Get on the F1 podium for the first time
|25
|Silver
|The Whole Event
|Complete all events in a Weekly Grand Prix
|30
|Silver
|Season Victory
|Win the F1 Drivers' Championship
|30
|Silver
|Constructors' Victory
|Win the F1 Constructors' Championship
|30
|Silver
|Feeling Smug
|Get promoted to first driver
|30
|Silver
|Look at Them Go!
|Set the fastest time in all 3 practice sessions, take pole position and win the Grand Prix
|30
|Silver
|Reach level 25
|Reach level 25 XP
|30
|Silver
|Around the World
|Register a time trial entry on every track
|40
|Silver
|You Big Show Off!
|Reach maximum showman rating
|20
|Silver
|Reach Level 50
|Reach level 50 XP
|50
|Gold
|First Amongst Rivals
|Finish ahead of Devon and Lukas by the end of an F1 season
|50
|Gold
|Racing Legend
|Acquire every Trophy in F1 2019
|--
|Platinum