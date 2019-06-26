F1 2019: Achievement & Trophy Guide

Achievement Description Xbox One Gamerscore PS4 Trophy

Experience F2 Complete your first race with an F2 car in career mode 15 Bronze

Showing Your Intentions Finish ahead of Lukas or Devon in an F1 race 20 Bronze

Assisting Development Complete an F1 practice programme in career mode 15 Bronze

Second Chance Activate a Flashback during a race 10 Bronze

Master Skills Complete an F1 race with all driving assists turned off 20 Bronze

Memories Play a captured highlight 10 Bronze

Not Again, Jeff! Tell Jeff to be quiet 10 Bronze

Manual Master Win a race whilst using manual transmission 15 Bronze

Car Geek Read information on a car in the showroom 15 Bronze

Personal Touch Choose a player badge 10 Bronze

Love the Look! Obtain a livery for your multiplayer car 10 Bronze

Weekend Warrior Complete a Weekly Grand Prix 15 Bronze

Featured Racer Complete a Featured Race 15 Bronze

Raining Champion Complete an F1 Time Trial in wet conditions 15 Bronze

Perfect Start Get pole position 20 Bronze

Reach Level 5 Reach level 5 XP 15 Bronze

Reach Level 10 Reach level 10 XP 20 Bronze

Ice Cool Complete a clean race 20 Bronze

Photo Fiddler Make an adjustment within photo mode 15 Bronze

Safe Mode Achieve a safety rating of A in multiplayer mode 20 Bronze

Pure Gold Achieve a gold skill rating 20 Bronze

Epic Drive Complete a race using the Ferrari F2004 at Monza 15 Bronze

First Ten Down Complete 10 races online 10 Bronze

Monaco Victor Win a 25% distance (or longer) F1 race at Monaco (any difficulty) 15 Bronze

Something to Prove Accept a contract with McLaren or Alfa Romeo 20 Bronze

Contender Accept a contract with Williams, Racing Point, Renault, Toro Rosso, or Haas 20 Bronze

Great Expectations Accept a contract with Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes 20 Bronze

Exclusive Club Member Win a 25% distance (or longer) race against Ultimate AI opponents 15 Bronze

League Joined Join a league 10 Bronze

You got One! Win a league medal 10 Bronze

Nice Threads Change your driver's appearance 15 Bronze

F2 Racer Complete the "2018 FORMULA 2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP" championship event 15 Bronze

Sit Back and Relax Spectate an online race 20 Bronze

Cool and Calm Reach maximum sportsman rating 20 Bronze

Seeing it Through to the End Apply all vehicle upgrades from one department 20 Bronze

Early Beginnings Complete the first weekend of an F1 season 25 Bronze

I Like This One Set a favourite trophy 20 Bronze

Perfectly Executed Activate DRS perfectly on all zones of any track 15 Bronze

Dreams Become Reality Complete the F2 feeder series and start to pursue a move to F1 30 Silver

Victory! Get on the F1 podium for the first time 25 Silver

The Whole Event Complete all events in a Weekly Grand Prix 30 Silver

Season Victory Win the F1 Drivers' Championship 30 Silver

Constructors' Victory Win the F1 Constructors' Championship 30 Silver

Feeling Smug Get promoted to first driver 30 Silver

Look at Them Go! Set the fastest time in all 3 practice sessions, take pole position and win the Grand Prix 30 Silver

Reach level 25 Reach level 25 XP 30 Silver

Around the World Register a time trial entry on every track 40 Silver

You Big Show Off! Reach maximum showman rating 20 Silver

Reach Level 50 Reach level 50 XP 50 Gold

First Amongst Rivals Finish ahead of Devon and Lukas by the end of an F1 season 50 Gold