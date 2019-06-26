header decal
F1

26 Jun 2019

F1 2019: Achievement & Trophy Guide

What do you need to do to 100% F1 2019?

F1 2019 Achievement & Trophy List

Achievement Description Xbox One Gamerscore PS4 Trophy
Experience F2Complete your first race with an F2 car in career mode15Bronze
Showing Your IntentionsFinish ahead of Lukas or Devon in an F1 race20Bronze
Assisting DevelopmentComplete an F1 practice programme in career mode15Bronze
Second ChanceActivate a Flashback during a race10Bronze
Master SkillsComplete an F1 race with all driving assists turned off20Bronze
MemoriesPlay a captured highlight10Bronze
Not Again, Jeff!Tell Jeff to be quiet10Bronze
Manual MasterWin a race whilst using manual transmission15Bronze
Car GeekRead information on a car in the showroom15Bronze
Personal TouchChoose a player badge10Bronze
Love the Look!Obtain a livery for your multiplayer car10Bronze
Weekend WarriorComplete a Weekly Grand Prix15Bronze
Featured RacerComplete a Featured Race15Bronze
Raining ChampionComplete an F1 Time Trial in wet conditions15Bronze
Perfect StartGet pole position20Bronze
Reach Level 5Reach level 5 XP15Bronze
Reach Level 10Reach level 10 XP20Bronze
Ice CoolComplete a clean race20Bronze
Photo FiddlerMake an adjustment within photo mode15Bronze
Safe ModeAchieve a safety rating of A in multiplayer mode20Bronze
Pure GoldAchieve a gold skill rating20Bronze
Epic DriveComplete a race using the Ferrari F2004 at Monza15Bronze
First Ten DownComplete 10 races online10Bronze
Monaco VictorWin a 25% distance (or longer) F1 race at Monaco (any difficulty)15Bronze
Something to ProveAccept a contract with McLaren or Alfa Romeo20Bronze
ContenderAccept a contract with Williams, Racing Point, Renault, Toro Rosso, or Haas20Bronze
Great ExpectationsAccept a contract with Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes20Bronze
Exclusive Club MemberWin a 25% distance (or longer) race against Ultimate AI opponents15Bronze
League JoinedJoin a league10Bronze
You got One!Win a league medal10Bronze
Nice ThreadsChange your driver's appearance15Bronze
F2 RacerComplete the "2018 FORMULA 2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP" championship event15Bronze
Sit Back and RelaxSpectate an online race20Bronze
Cool and CalmReach maximum sportsman rating20Bronze
Seeing it Through to the EndApply all vehicle upgrades from one department20Bronze
Early BeginningsComplete the first weekend of an F1 season25Bronze
I Like This OneSet a favourite trophy20Bronze
Perfectly ExecutedActivate DRS perfectly on all zones of any track15Bronze
Dreams Become RealityComplete the F2 feeder series and start to pursue a move to F130Silver
Victory!Get on the F1 podium for the first time25Silver
The Whole EventComplete all events in a Weekly Grand Prix30Silver
Season VictoryWin the F1 Drivers' Championship30Silver
Constructors' VictoryWin the F1 Constructors' Championship30Silver
Feeling SmugGet promoted to first driver30Silver
Look at Them Go!Set the fastest time in all 3 practice sessions, take pole position and win the Grand Prix30Silver
Reach level 25Reach level 25 XP30Silver
Around the WorldRegister a time trial entry on every track40Silver
You Big Show Off!Reach maximum showman rating20Silver
Reach Level 50Reach level 50 XP50Gold
First Amongst RivalsFinish ahead of Devon and Lukas by the end of an F1 season50Gold
Racing LegendAcquire every Trophy in F1 2019--Platinum
