Will Mason Greenwood be in EA FC 24?

With EA FC 24 quickly approaching, more and more information is being released about the new title dropping in September. Through a first full reveal and a pitch notes deep dive the hype of EA FC 24 is almost here.

With new information comes new questions and leaks. One question that continues to come up is will Mason Greenwood return to football and EA FC 24?

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 and then shortly removed from FIFA 22, due to charges of assault.

Table of contents Mason Greenwood training Will Mason Greenwood return to EA FC 24? Mason Greenwood potential

As of February, 2023 Mason Greenwood's charges were dropped, yet for almost 18 months Mason Greenwood has not returned to Manchester United training. Recently he was captured training with some United teammates rising the question, will he return to football and EA FC 24?

Mason Greenwood training

Despite Greenwood no longer facing any criminal charges, Greenwood is still the subject of a club investigation into his conduct. He was recently seen training with Anthony Elanga and James Abankwah as he looks to potentially return to football.

click to enlarge + 3

Rumours continue to spread with Mason Greenwood potentially going out on loan from Manchester United. With Serie A side Atalanta the favourite to sign Greenwood on loan, that was until recently when they played this transfer down. With many clubs from Italy, Spain and Turkey supposedly interested in Mason Greenwood, it will be a risky move for everyone involved.

Will Mason Greenwood return to EA FC 24?

If Mason Greenwood makes a loan move from Manchester United to another club that is in EA FC 24 then, yes Mason Greenwood will be added back into the game. All charges must be fully dropped and cleared for this to happen, which seems to be the case at the moment.

click to enlarge + 3

Mason Greenwood was one of the biggest football talents in world football, now over 18 months out of the game, will he be able to play at the top ranks of European football? Or will he not be given his grand return to football?

Mason Greenwood potential

In FIFA 22 Mason Greenwood was 79 rated with 90 potential in Career Mode.

Loading...

He seemed destined to reach or maybe even surpass this potential, but with recent charges against him, he may never get the chance to play at this level again.

click to enlarge + 3

We will continue to update you all on the latest EA FC 24 news and rumours on RealSport101.