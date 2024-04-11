FC 25 Wonderkid Predictions

FC 25 promises to be the next advancement in football gaming, with EA taking the second step into the gaming world without the help of FIFA.

Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs continue to drive players like no other game, with millions of players worldwide, competing daily to achieve greatness in FC 24, and we are going to take a look at one specific game mode, which is set to feature exciting new players in the next version of the game!

Career Mode is home to football's biggest wonderkids, as players strive to defy the odds by winning everything with their chosen team, and the young players of today, are the ones who carry the torch in many saves.

FC 25 Wonderkids Predictions

To be classed as a wonderkid in FC 25, the player will need to be aged 19 or younger at the start of the Career Mode save. So that means the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Alejandro Balde have now aged out of this category.

Arda Guler

However, there remains an ever-flowing stream of elite talents following in their footsteps, and FC 25 will still be home to some of the most exciting prospects in the world of football.

With that in mind, here are our predictions for the best wonderkids to use in FC 25 Career Mode when the game releases later this year!

Warren Zaire-Emery (80 OVR / 90 POT)

At just 18 years of age, Warren Zaire-Emery has made the CM position his own within the PSG team, making 66 appearances across the last two seasons and providing 11 goal contributions along the way. The young Frenchman has already gained a +4 OVR upgrade in FC 24, so we expect him to receive another boost when FC 25 arrives.

Arda Guler (77 OVR / 88 POT)

Various injury setbacks have made it a challenging first season for Real Madrid's Arda Guler, but his talent remains undeniable and we expect him to be one of the best young players in FC 25. An upgrade on his current OVR and potential seems unlikely, but any downgrade would be harsh in our opinion.

Joao Neves (77 OVR / 88 POT)

Another youngster who has been running the show in midfield is Benfica's Joao Neves, and he has become one of the most sought-after talents as a result. Making an impressive 48 appearances so far this season, the Portuguese international has jumped up by seven ratings since the launch of FC 24, and he's only going to get better.

Youssoufa Moukoko (77 OVR - 87 POT)

Already a Career Mode favourite, it's mad to think that Youssoufa Moukoko was first introduced by EA back in FIFA 22 as a 69-rated 16-year-old, and his growth since has been incredible. Now possessing a 77 OVR and 87 potential, we expect the young German to stay the same heading into FC 25 following a relatively quiet season with Borussia Dortmund.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Lamine Yamal (76 OVR / 88 POT)

One of the most talked about youngsters in football right now, the expectations are high for Lamine Yamal, both in real life and in FC 25. The Barcelona starlet does not feature in FC 24 at the moment due to his age, but with his 17th birthday coming up in July, EA will most likely add him to their current and new game later this year.

Arthur Vermeeren (76 OVR / 87 POT)

A number of impressive displays at Royal Antwerp resulted in young Belgian CDM Arthur Vermeeren completing an £18 million move to Atletico Madrid in January, which has also seen his FC 24 OVR and potential rise substantially since September. Despite a lack of game time in Spain so far, we still expect Vermeeren to be amongst some of the best talents in FC 25.

Rico Lewis (76 OVR / 87 POT)

From becoming a regular in the Manchester City first team to making his England debut, it's been some year for Rico Lewis. Just 61-rated at the start of FIFA 23, the 19-year-old RB is now expected to be one of the best young fullbacks in FC 25 thanks to some huge rating upgrades in recent months.

Leny Yoro (76 OVR / 86 POT)

If Real Madrid wants to sign you, then you must be pretty good! That's reportedly the case for LOSC Lille CB, Leny Yoro, who is attracting major interest from Europe's elite. Showing glimpses of talent possessed by the likes of William Saliba and Wesley Fofana in their Saint-Etienne days, we anticipate Yoro will be a popular pick in FC 25 and beyond.

Endrick (75 OVR / 90 POT)

It's safe to say Real Madrid's Brazilian signings have worked out pretty well over the years, so we cannot wait to see Endrick in the game once he completes his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in July. The 17-year-old currently plays for Palmeiras, who are not licensed in EA FC, but as one of the most highly-rated youngsters coming out of Brazil, we're confident the wait to use him will be worth it!

Mathys Tel (75 OVR / 88 POT)

Being behind Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry in the pecking order can't be easy, but Mathys Tel is making sure Bayern Munich have one of the most exciting attacks in the Bundesliga. With 12 goal contributions to his name in 35 appearances this season, the young Frenchman will no doubt be a top prospect in FC 25.

Mathys Tel

More FC 25 Wonderkids

There won't just be ten wonderkids worth looking at in FC 25, so we've included additional predictions below for some honourable mentions who we also think will be great fun to use in Career Mode.

Note: All players have been given the age they will be when FC 25 is expected to be released.

Name Age Club Position Predicted OVR / POT Vitor Roque 19 Barcelona ST 76 OVR / 88 POT Guillaume Restes 19 Toulouse GK 75 OVR / 87 POT Kobbie Mainoo 19 Manchester United CDM 74 OVR / 88 POT Jorrel Hato 18 Ajax CB 74 OVR / 88 POT Antonio Nusa 19 Club Brugge LW 72 OVR / 86 POT Roony Bardghji 18 Copenhagen RW 72 OVR / 86 POT Archie Gray 18 Leeds United RB 72 OVR / 86 POT Lucas Bergvall 18 Tottenham Hotspur CM 70 OVR / 86 POT Kenan Yildiz 19 Juventus ST 70 OVR / 86 POT Claudio Echeverri 18 Manchester City CAM 70 OVR / 86 POT

The list of wonderkids in FC 25 will be very long, and guiding your club to glory with these players makes for so much fun in Career Mode!

These upcoming superstars and hidden gems are the key to future Career Mode saves, and we can't wait to try them out in FC 25.

Do you agree with our FC 25 wonderkids predictions? Let us know in the comments below!

