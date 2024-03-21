The next step in football gaming.

Football fans live and breathe for the annual EA Sports title, but when will FC 25 come out?

FC 24 marked EA's first release without the iconic FIFA name, but despite the big rebranding effort FC 24 was very similar to previous FIFA releases. There is hope that as the FC brand moves forward EA will have the freedom to innovate, but we will have to wait for FC 25 to see if that is true.

Which brings us to the crux of this piece, when does FC 25 come out?

FC 25 is the next game in line to be released by EA and will cover the footballing season of 2024/25, with a bunch of new teams, players, and league formats to consider, EA has their work cut out to ensure this is the best football game on the market.

The expected release date for FC 25 is Friday, 27 September 2024, with FC 24 released on a similar date last year.

EA dropped their very first EA FC game on Friday, 29 September 2023, with millions of players diving straight into Career Mode saves, and Ultimate Team on the first day, and we can expect the same when FC 25 drops.

Loyalty goes a long way when it comes to gaming, and those diehard FIFA/FC fans will be desperate for FC 25 to be everything they hope, with rumours of a Career Mode revamp, thanks to the help of popular content creators such as MGH, and Ultimate Team being as big as it's ever been.

With that in mind, the end of September could be a great month for EA FC fans, and we are anticipating an incredible game to be released.

