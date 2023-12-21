Zidane's Z5 Football Pitch Added To Volta

It's all smiles for Zidane!

Christmas is almost upon us, and EA is gifting players lots of content over the holiday period, with Ultimate Team, and Volta receiving updates!

EA has added a brand-new pitch into the Volta game mode and it is available now for all players to try out.

We will give you all of the information on the new pitch, which replicates a real-life pitch from one of football's greatest-ever players!

Zidane Z5 Pitch Volta

EA has just added a brand-new pitch into the Volta game mode, with Zinedine Zidane's Z5 pitch being replicated in FC 24.

The real-life pitch, located at the Z5 Sports Complex in Aix-en-Provence in the South of France, has been replicated in-game and is now accessible in the Volta Squads mode in Volta Football and 4v4 Rush/5v5 in Volta Football Kick-Off.

EA Sports FC partnered with EA Sports FC 24 Icon and global ambassador Zinedine Zidane earlier this year to launch the grassroots pitch at the Z5 Sports Complex, as part of the FC FUTURES initiative; working closely with the football legend to provide access, training sessions, coaching and development for underprivileged children in the area.

click to enlarge Zidane Z5 Pitch

FC 24 Zinedine Zidane

The FC 24 Icon has been featured a bunch of times already in this year's game, especially in Ultimate Team, where he recently featured in the Ultimate Team Dynasties promo.

Zidane partnered with his son, Enzo Zidane, a goalkeeper for Eibar, as the headline stars for the Ultimate Team Dynasties promo.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star was given two Dynasties cards, with a 95-rated card available in packs, and another 92-rated card, which is still available via SBC.

Players have until 2 February 2024 to complete this Squad Building Challenge.

Will we see any more Zidane-based content in FC 24 in the new year?

