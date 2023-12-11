FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Dynasties Icon Zidane SBC - Costs & Solutions

Costly, but worth it!

The Ultimate Dynasties promo is in full swing, and EA has dropped an insane Icon SBC to go with it!

Players can now add Ultimate Dynasties Icon Zinedine Zidane to their Ultimate Team by completing this SBC, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Ultimate Dynasties Icon Zidane SBC cheapest solutions

EA has dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving Zinedine Zidane a 92 OVR Ultimate Dynasties card.

This promo features players who are related to one another, and Zidane partners his son Enzo in packs right now, with a 95-rated Ultimate Dynasties Icon card.

However, EA has given all players the option to add a 92-rated version of Zidane's Icon card to their Ultimate Team instead, with the higher-rated card much less attainable.

Zidane has some incredible stats, starting with five-star skills, and a five-star weak foot.

On top of that, the Frenchman has 85 pace, 86 shooting, 90 passing, 90 dribbling, and 87 physical, making him the perfect CAM.

click to enlarge + 14 Ultimate Dynasties Zidane

He also has the First Touch PlayStyle+, making it much easier for Zidane to transition to dribbling quickly after trapping the ball in Ultimate Team, and with minimal error too!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to this SBC, which requires 13 squads to complete, so let's take a look!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 On a Loan

Reward:

Ultimate Dynasties Icon Loan Zidane (5 Games)

A Genius in Turin

Requirements:

Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 A Genius in Turin

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

El Zizou Galactico

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 El Zizou Galactico

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

French National Treasure

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 French National Treasure

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 League Finesse

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 League Legend

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 14 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all 13 of the squads required for this SBC, you will be able to add 92-rated Ultimate Dynasties Zinedine Zidane to your Ultimate Team for around 1.8 million coins!

This SBC is a costly one, however, you will be adding one of the best players in FC 24 to your team if you were to complete it!

