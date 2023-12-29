Who is Vitor Roque in FC 24?

The next R9?

2024 is in touching distance and FC 24 players have been blessed with tons of content and title updates over the festive period.

Whilst Ultimate Team has been given new content daily throughout December, Career Mode is still waiting for a certain wonderkid to arrive, and the new year could start with a bang!

Vitor Roque is an exciting Brazilian forward expected to be added to FC 24 very soon following his move to Barcelona, here is everything we know.

Who is Vitor Roque

For those who don't know, where have you been?

click to enlarge + 2 Mystery Player

Vitor Roque is a Brazilian wonderkid set to join Barcelona in January 2024, after he was poached by the La Liga club in July 2023, and he has a huge ceiling!

Signing from Athletico Paranaense in the Brazilian Serie A, Roque has a huge £500 million release clause on his contract which runs until the 2030-31 season.

Much like Endrick, another wonderkid heading to rivals Real Madrid, Vitor Roque is one of the standout stars coming from Brazil and is set to have a huge career.

He managed 15 goal contributions in the Brazilian Serie A this season and will be looking to take that form with him to Barcelona as they will look to retain the La Liga title and succeed in the UEFA Champions League.

Vitor Roque FC 24

Despite being 18 years of age, and EA only adding players who are 17 and over to FC 24, Vitor Roque is still not in the game.

That's because he still plays in the Brazilian Serie A, which is an unlicensed league in FC 24.

EA has the rights to the club badges, and names, but does not have any rights to the players in the league.

With that being said, Vitor Roque will soon be featured in a new title update, thanks to his move to Barcelona and the striker could be insane!

Popular Career Mode personality @RaatjeFC tweeted a concept of what Vitor Roque could look like in FC 24 Career Mode way back in July, and we think that he should have these ratings!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @RaatjeFC Vitor Roque Concept

Roque should be a 76 OVR, with a POT of 87, which can rise through dynamic potentials, which would make Roque one of the most sought-after young strikers in Career Mode.

Do you agree with these ratings, or do you think EA will make Vitor Roque the best Career Mode wonderkid?

