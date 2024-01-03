FC 24: Is Benfica target Marcos Leonardo in the game?

Another Brazilian talent is coming to FC 24!

FC 24 is just over three months old, and despite a bumpy start, recent Title Updates have moved it in the right direction. As a result, players are finally enjoying the game, with many deep into their Ultimate Team journeys and Career Mode saves.

Speaking of Career Mode, EA's rebranded football title is home to some of the best and most exciting talents out there, and here at RealSport101, we like to keep an eye out for those who are new or have perhaps slipped under the radar.

With the January transfer window now open, some of them could be on the move this month, and it appears Marcos Leonardo is no exception. In this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and whether or not he's in FC 24. So, without further ado, let's dive in!

Who is Marcos Leonardo?

Unless you are a close follower of Brazilian football, Marcos Leonardo won't be a familiar name to many right now, but that's not to say he won't be very soon.

click to enlarge + 2 Who is Marcos Leonardo?

That's because Leonardo is closing in on a £15 million move to Portuguese giants Benfica, according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old Santos striker has climbed through the ranks at a club once home to some of the best players to ever grace the game, including Pele and Neymar, scoring 54 goals along the way.

Currently a Brazil Under-23 international, Leonardo has also bagged nine goals for his country since the age of 15.

According to Breaking The Lines, Leonardo combines "pure poacher instincts with solid on-the-ball ability", and his stats certainly back that up.

Is Marcos Leonardo in FC 24?

As of right now, Leonardo is not playable in FC 24, however, that is expected to change once his anticipated transfer to Benfica is complete.

Although Brazilian teams have their official kits and badges in the game, their players are not licenced, meaning Leonardo is currently unavailable to use.

click to enlarge + 2 Santos

When Leonardo is added to FC 24 via a future Squad Update, we expect him to have good potential considering he's viewed as a quality prospect on Football Manager.

Fellow Brazilian talents Matheus Franca, Deivid Washington, and Angelo were recently added to FC 24 following transfers last year, with their ratings in the high 60s and potential in the mid-80s.

Considering Leonardo is slightly more established, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him receive a higher OVR.

