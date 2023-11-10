FC 24: Premier League October POTM Salah SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full swing, and EA has just released even more insane content!

There is loads for you to get stuck into including Evolutions, and we have a guide to the Centurions Center Back if you want to upgrade your defence. If you're looking to add a new player to your squad, then look no further than the Centurions Barella, Centurions Icon Vidic, and Pundit Picks Gordon SBCs, all available in Ultimate Team.

There are so many players for you to get your hands on via SBCs now, and EA has just dropped an insane card into the game. Mohamed Salah is the Premier League Player of the Month, and his POTM SBC is now available for all players. It's an expensive one, so without further ado let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Salah SBC!

Premier League October POTM Salah SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a new insane SBC, with Player of the Month Mohamed Salah now available for all players in Ultimate Team!

Salah replaces Heung-Min Son as the current POTM holder, after a fantastic October which saw him score five goals in three games.

click to enlarge + 9 POTM Salah

The Egyptian scored a brace in both the Merseyside Derby win over Everton, and the 2-2 draw against Brighton, and also scored once in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Premier League October POTM Salah SBC!

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Liverpool

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Top Form

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

There we have it once you have submitted every squad necessary you will have POTM Mohamed Salah to add to your Ultimate Team, plus a bunch of packs to open too!

This is a hefty SBC, and with Salah having an insane 91 Rating, the cheapest solutions for his POTM card will set you back 1 million coins!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.