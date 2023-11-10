FC 24: Premier League October POTM Salah SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full swing, and EA has just released even more insane content!
There are so many players for you to get your hands on via SBCs now, and EA has just dropped an insane card into the game. Mohamed Salah is the Premier League Player of the Month, and his POTM SBC is now available for all players. It's an expensive one, so without further ado let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Salah SBC!
Premier League October POTM Salah SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just dropped a new insane SBC, with Player of the Month Mohamed Salah now available for all players in Ultimate Team!
Salah replaces Heung-Min Son as the current POTM holder, after a fantastic October which saw him score five goals in three games.
The Egyptian scored a brace in both the Merseyside Derby win over Everton, and the 2-2 draw against Brighton, and also scored once in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Premier League October POTM Salah SBC!
Liverpool
Requirements:
- Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
There we have it once you have submitted every squad necessary you will have POTM Mohamed Salah to add to your Ultimate Team, plus a bunch of packs to open too!
This is a hefty SBC, and with Salah having an insane 91 Rating, the cheapest solutions for his POTM card will set you back 1 million coins!
