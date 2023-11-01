FC 24: Ultimate Team Season 2 release date, rewards & more!

FC 24 Season 2 is almost here, and the countdown begins for people searching for a new challenge in Ultimate Team!

Ultimate Team Season 2 promises tons of XP objectives, packs, special cards, plus much more, and we cannot wait to see what's available in the game! Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Ultimate Team Season 2!

Season 2 release date

Ultimate Team Season 2 releases on 2 November at 8 am GMT, and is expected to run for around six weeks, when Season 3 drops in mid-December.

The latest Season replaces Season 1: Welcome to the Club, which had tons of objectives, giving players XP, packs, players, and more to start their FC 24 Ultimate Team campaign with a bang.

click to enlarge + 3 Ultimate Team Season 2

This will be available for all players across each console including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Season 2 Rewards

Although we don't know what rewards to expect from Season 2, there won't be too much dissimilarity to Season 1, so let's take a look at the rewards you could earn in Season 1: Welcome to the Club.

Level 1 - 1x Loan Pick - Leah Williamson or Trinity Rodman

Level 2 - Premium Gold Pack

Level 3 - Loyalty XL Tifo

Level 4 - 1 of 3 75+ Rare Gold Player Pick

Level 5 - 80+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack or 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6 - 78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 7 - 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8 - Loyalty Tifo

Level 9 - 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10 - 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack or 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 11 - 1x Loan Pick - van Dijk or Bellingham (7 games)

Level 12 - 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 13 - FC Black Badge

Level 14 - 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 15 - Squad Foundations Baltimore or Wilms

Level 16 - Premium Gold Pack

Level 17 - 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 18 - Pride XL Tifo

Level 19 - 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20 - Squad Foundations Kadioglu or Dewsbury-Hall or Matheus Reis

Level 21 - Pride Tifo

Level 22 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23 - FC Gradient Badge

Level 24 - Premium Gold Players Pack

Level 25 - Squad Foundations Thomas or Illarramendi or Mace

Level 26 - Teamwork XL Tifo

Level 27 - Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 28 - Teamwork Tifo

Level 29 - 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 30 - Squad Foundations Cristian Tello or Sugawara or Engen

Level 31 - 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 32 - FC Texture Badge

Level 33 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 34 - 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 35 - 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Level 36 - A New Era #4 XL Tifo

Level 37 - Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 38 - Rare Players Pack

Level 39 - 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 40 - Storyline Kone or Matheus Cunha or 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Note: All packs and players available during Season 1: Welcome to the Club were Untradeable.

Season 2 expected promos

With Season 2 releasing on 2 November, the Centurions Team 2 will be released just a day later on 3 November, and will be the first promo squad released during Season 2!

Once Centurions finishes, the Triple Threat promo will hit Ultimate Team, and although we have no information on what this will entail, we expect it to last two weeks, like many of the other promos in FC 24.

click to enlarge + 3 Triple Threat

As for any other promos in Season 2, we are yet to receive any information or leaks regarding them, however, we will update this in due course if any news is released.

Free players in Season 2

For those who pre-ordered FC 24 before release, it is expected that they will receive a FREE UCL Heroes item during November, meaning they will have a brand-new player to add to their squad.

On top of this, players who played the game before 1 November, are considered Founders of FC 24, and so will receive an 87-rated Haaland item in their club in due course.

click to enlarge + 3 87 Erling Haaland

We will continue to update this page with more information when necessary, and look forward to seeing what Ultimate Team Season 2 has in store.

