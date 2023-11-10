FC 24: Serie A POTM Martinez SBC cheapest solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full swing, and content continues to excite fans with daily releases from EA!

TOTW 8 is out currently in packs, and there are a ton of Squad Building Challenges for players to get stuck into if they want to add a new player to their squad. We have the cheapest solutions for them all, including Centurions Thiago Silva, Centurions Icon Vidic, and Pundit Picks Gordon to name a few!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Player of the Month SBC into Ultimate Team, with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez winning the Serie A POTM award for October! The Argentine forward has been given an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Serie A POTM Martinez SBC cheapest solutions

The latest Serie A POTM SBC has just dropped into Ultimate Team, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is the winner.

This SBC is now available for all players and will set you back around 100k coins, which is not the cheapest!

However, Martinez looks like he will be much fun in the game, and could be perfect if you are rocking a Serie A team.

Lautaro Martinez replaces Rafael Leao who was the Serie Player of the Month winner for September.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Serie A POTM Martinez SBC!

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all the necessary squads for this SBC, you can add POTM Lautaro Martinez to your Ultimate Team!

You can link the Argentinian with many great players in FC 24, including Dynamic Duos Davy Klaassen who is available for FREE in Level 15 of the Season Progress!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.