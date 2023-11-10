FC 24: Triple Threat Team 1 out now!

The Triple Threat Team 1 is out now, joining Team of the Week 8 in packs now in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

EA has released loads of content recently, giving fans lots to consider. We have the cheapest solutions for all the SBCs available in Ultimate Team including, Centurions Negredo, Premier League POTM Salah, and Serie A POTM Martinez, so make sure you check those out!

The latest promo has just dropped into Ultimate Team, and Triple Threat Team 1 is here! The promo consists of 18 players from six clubs, with a representative from the men's team, the women's team, and a Hero who used to play for the club during their career. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the players including in Triple Threat Team 1!

Triple Threat Team 1 out now

EA has just dropped the newest promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it features some quality players, that will go straight into many teams in the game!

The promo involves 18 players from six different teams, with three representing each club.

click to enlarge + 4 Triple Threat Team 1

There is a player from the men's team, the women's team, and a Hero, all of whom have played for one club, and this creates a Triple Threat!

We will now go through all the players included in this promo, highlighting the three most exciting players, not necessarily the highest-rated, before listing the rest of the Triple Threat Team 1 below, so let's see which players are included in the promo!

Triple Threat Team 1 Players

First, we will go through the most exciting players included in this promo, this means that packing them could change the history of your Ultimate Team, whether you throw them into your team, or sell them straight away, you will have lots of fun regardless!

David Ginola (90 OVR)

The joint-highest-rated player in the Triple Threat promo is David Ginola who has had a +1 upgrade to his Base Hero card. The French winger is known for his silkiness on the ball, and his FC 24 Hero card replicates that. Ginola has 91 pace, 89 shooting, 89 passing, and 90 dribbling, plus 85 physical, so he would be a great addition to any squad!

click to enlarge + 4 Triple Threat Ginola

Yaya Toure (88 OVR)

Yaya Toure is now officially part of the Gullit Gang! Representing Manchester City in this Triple Threat promo, Toure now has 80+ stats in every department, with 80 pace, 84 shooting, 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 82 defending, and 90 physical. Good luck trying to get the ball from him if you are unlucky enough to come up against the Ivorian! This card looks insane!

click to enlarge + 4 Triple Threat Toure

Delphine Cascarino (87 OVR)

Delphine Cascarino is now the second fastest player on FC 24, behind Trailblazers Kylian Mbappe. If you somehow have both of these players in your squad, then your opponents may as well quit now! The Lyon winger has had a +3 upgrade to her card and has 97 pace, 84 passing, and 91 dribbling, as well as the Quick-Step PlayStyle+. You won't be catching Cascarino any time soon!

click to enlarge + 4 Triple Threat Cascarino

Here are the rest of the players included in Triple Threat Team 1:

Fernando Morientes (90 OVR)

Joe Cole (88 OVR)

Sakina Karchaoui (88 OVR)

Jack Grealish (88 OVR)

Sidney Govou (87 OVR)

Dirk Kuyt (87 OVR)

Thiago Alcantara (87 OVR)

Dani Carvajal (86 OVR)

Alex Greenwood (86 OVR)

Fran Kirby (86 OVR)

Presnel Kimpembe (86 OVR)

Conor Gallagher (85 OVR)

Athenea (85 OVR)

Maxence Caqueret (84 OVR)

Leanne Kiernan (84 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.