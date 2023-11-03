FC 24: Centurions Striker Evolutions guide

FC 24 is just over a month in and the Centurions Team 2 is available through packs on Ultimate Team!

This promo has given fans plenty to be excited about and the content keeps on coming. Centurions Jarrod Bowen is now available as an Objective in FC 24, and you can get him for free. We also have the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Watkins, and Centurions Leca SBC, so make sure you check it out!

Following on from the Centurions Attacking Midfielder and the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolutions, we've got a brand new one to walk through, Centurions Striker!

Centurions Striker Evolutions guide

Evolutions have been a massive hit in FC 24 and the newest EVO has just dropped in Ultimate Team!

The Centurions Striker Evolution allows you to turn a player with a maximum OVR of 84 into a top-class ST!

Together we will go through the best three players to use for this Evolution and a guide on how to complete it, so let's get stuck in!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every ST in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for Centurions Striker:

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 83

Dribbling: Max. 86

Physical: Max. 86

Position: ST

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

Centurions Striker

Best Players for Centurions Striker Evolutions

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Centurions Striker Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Erling Haaland, or Victor Osimhen, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is the perfect player for this Evolution, and he goes up to 87-rated once evolved. The Bayern Munich man can play on either the right or left-hand side of midfield, as well as up front, so his versatility is unmatched! Link him with many players such as TOTW Kane, or if the brand-new Centurions Musiala, and you will be formidable in attack!

Alexander Isak

Looking for a strike partner for your Trailblazers Callum Wilson, why not try his teammate Alexander Isak as your Centurions Striker? The Swedish striker goes up to an 84-rated player, with 90 pace, 84 shooting, and 86 dribbling. With this EVO being FREE, you can't go wrong!

Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy is easily the best option for the Centurions Striker Evolution, and here is why. By using his 84-rated Trailblazers card, you can turn Guirassy into an 87 rating with the most insane stats imaginable. The Stuttgart striker gets, 90 pace, 91 shooting, 87 dribbling, and 89 physical, which is Erling Haaland level!

How to complete the Centurions Striker Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Centurions Striker:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Physical +1

Centurions Striker Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Physical: +1

Attacking Work Rate: High

Centurions Striker Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Score at least one goal using your active EVO player in 5 Squad Battles Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) Wins on min. Semi-Pro

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

PlayStyle: Rapid

Centurions Striker Level 3

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Centurions Striker Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your ST by three OVRs for FREE! Which player will you evolve?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.