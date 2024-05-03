FC 24 TOTS Champions Upgrade Evolution Guide

Alongside the recently released Beste Objective and Bundesliga TOTS, a brand new Evolution will be completed, upgrading some club legends in the process. This TOTS Champions Evolution is a good way to keep some of your players in and around your squad and keep the team nice and varied, getting the most out of your red picks from last weekend.
How to Complete TOTS Champions Evolution
Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player who meets the specific requirements set by EA. Not everyone in the game will fit into this category; in this case, they will also need to be a red pick card.
Player Requirements:
- Overall: Max 93
- Pace: Max 98
- Dribling: Max 96
- Rarity: Champs card
Full Evolution Path
There are two different steps to leveling up your card, once you've settled on which one you wish to Evolve, they're outlined below:
Level 1:
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Rewards:
- Overall+1
- Rarity In-Progress Evolution
- Passing+1
- Dribbling+1
- Defending+1
Level 2:
- Play 4 Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Rewards:
- Pace+1
- Passing+1
- Physicality+2
- Shooting+1
Once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your TOTS player will have evolved by +1 OVR! We normally would have outlined which cards are best to put in, but unfortunately, it's really dependent on what red picks you have—essentially, anyone you've got will be worth the upgrade.
Which TOTS player will you be putting into this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.
