FC 24: Squad Foundation Saiz, Ceccherini & Orsic Objectives

We are now well into the beginning of EA FC 24 with the full title out for a few days, everyone is cracking on with the new game!

With TOTW, Mad Ready, and now RTTK joining FC 24, Ultimate Team is full of new exciting content!

With new objectives in the game, let's dive into how to complete them!

Squad Foundations: Trendyol Super Lig

The following objectives allow players to collect new special cards in Ultimate Team from the Trendyol Super Lig,

We have already seen one more card from this batch of players released into the game in a Squad Building Challenge with squad foundations Fer.

Squad Foundations objectives

To complete the following objectives you must fulfill the objectives:

'Playmaker' Samu Saiz (83 OVR)

Assist five goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Trendyol Super Lig player.

click to enlarge + 3

'Consistent Finisher' Premium Gold Pack (Untradable)

Score eight goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with a Trendyol Super Lig player.

'Play 8' Ceccherini (83 OVR)

Play eight matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least two players from Trendyol Super Lig in your starting 11.

click to enlarge + 3

'Turkish 5' 78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

Win five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least two players from Trendyol Super Lig in your starting 11.

Completing these four objectives will allow you to unlock the main OBJ player Squad Foundations Orsic who has the potential to be very overpowered in the game with 85 pace and 87 shooting!

click to enlarge + 3 Orsic Squad Foundations (84 OVR)

This card should bring throwbacks to previous years where Orsic has always had an Ultimate Team card that becomes overused in the game!

