EA FC 24 Fer Squad Foundation SBC Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 is out of early access, with everyone getting to enjoy all the new features, and naturally, for those Ultimate Team fans they'll be able to complete the Fer Squad Foundation SBC.

As the name implies, Squad Foundations are great cards to start your Ultimate Team journey, being good enough to lead your team early on as you're on the hunt for even stronger cards.

If you're interested in more SBCs, we got plenty of guides already! We recommend you check the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC, the James Maddison POTM SBC, and The Reds SBC. They are all relatively easy and can net you amazing rewards as you complete them.

So with that said, here's everything you need to know about the Leroy Fer Squad Foundations SBC, including the cheapest solutions, stat cards, and more.

Leroy Fer Squad Foundations (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Leroy Fer Foundation

Start Date: Saturday, 30 September.

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 30 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Leroy Fer Squad Foundations card, with the requirements as follows:

Leroy Fer SBC

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Leroy Fer Squad Foundations card

Estimated cost: 16,000 Coins

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Leroy Fer Squad Foundation SBC.

Leroy Fer SBC

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Leroy Fer SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!