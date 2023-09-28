EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, with early-access players loving life at the moment, and the full release coming tomorrow, we have a ton of content for you.

Evolutions have taken over Ultimate Team, with the Relentless Winger and Golden Glow Up guides giving you everything you need to complete the Evolutions. EA has blessed us with several promos already, with TOTW 2 now out, we will be getting Road to the Knockouts cards on 29 September when the full game releases!

Here are all the leaked RTTK player cards coming to FC 24 in the latest promo!

All leaked RTTK players

The RTTK promo will feature players from four different competitions for the first time ever in EA FC 24!

Official Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League cards will be coming to the game, with the new addition of the UEFA Women's Champions League design.

These leaks come from @FutSheriff and @Fut_scoreboard who are the most reliable sources out there when it comes to Ultimate Team content.

click to enlarge + 5 RTTK Design

Without further ado, let's see who has been leaked by the most reliable and accurate FC 24 sources!

Best Players

Erling Haaland

Without a doubt, Erling Haaland will be the most expensive player in this promo with a 92-rated card he could be upwards of a million coins upon release. City are also the current UCL champions so upgrades on his card are almost a guarantee.

click to enlarge + 5 Haaland

Victor Osimhen

Although his time at Napoli is on the ropes at the moment, Osimhen will be looking to progress through to the knockouts like Napoli did last year. The Nigerian forward is a powerhouse up top for the Italian side and replicates that in-game. An upgrade will welcomed with loving arms!

click to enlarge + 5 Osimhen

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal has returned to the Champions League and will be looking to win the competition for the first time. Bukayo Saka has been leaked to come to RTTK and with a win already under their belt against PSV, they could be going through! Saka is going to be fun to use too!

click to enlarge + 5 Saka

Other leaked RTTK players

click to enlarge + 5 Openda, Bonucci, Machado

Lois Openda - 85 OVR

Leandro Bonucci - 88 OVR

Deiver Machado - 83 OVR

Pierre Kalulu - 84 OVR

Rodrigo De Paul - 86 OVR

Konrad Laimer - 85 OVR

Svenja Huth - 87 OVR

Luis Diaz - 86 OVR

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.