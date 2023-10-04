FC 24 Predicts Arsenal vs Man City!

FC 24 is here, and fans across the globe are loving the latest title from EA!

With FC 24 tied tightly to the footballing world, we thought we would have the newest EA game predict some of the biggest games in world football, starting with Arsenal vs Manchester City. Take a look at what the game predicted!

Arsenal vs Man City prediction FC 24

The biggest Premier League matchup this year takes place at the Emirates Stadium on 8 October, with Arsenal hosting Manchester City.

These two teams fought it out for the Premier League trophy last season, with City coming out on top, and the two matches were fiercely fought!

Pep Guardiola's men won both games last season and will be looking to replicate it this campaign, however, Mikel Arteta's side will be searching for revenge!

Arsenal vs Man City predicted lineups

To make this prediction as authentic as possible we have used the same lineups for every simulation, ensuring that players missing the game in real-life, did not feature.

This means that Bukayo Saka did not feature in any games for Arsenal due to injury, whereas Rodri was a huge miss in CDM following the suspension he received against Nottingham Forest.

click to enlarge + 3 Arsenal Predicted Lineup

Here you can see Arsenal's predicted starting XI, with Gabriel Jesus filling in for injured star boy Bukayo Saka, who came off early in their Champions League defeat against RC Lens.

With Manchester City's predicted lineup, we included John Stones in the midfield, who will be covering for Rodri. Although Kalvin Phillips is an option for Pep Guardiola, his performance against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, was definitely one to forget!

click to enlarge + 3 Man City Predicted Lineup

Arsenal vs Man City results

We simulated the game 10 times in FC 24 using these predicted lineups, and we were given some fantastic spectaculars, which we are hoping will happen in real life.

Here's how each game played out:

Match Result Goal Scorers Game 1 1-1 Nketiah 87' Haaland 90' Game 2 1-1 Zinchenko 39' Haaland 63' Game 3 1-2 (Man City win) Haaland 26' Kovacic 46' Havertz 87' Game 4 1-1 Alvarez 56' Havertz 89' Game 5 1-3 (Man City win) Alvarez 5' Kovacic 67' Kovacic 72' Jorginho 84' Game 6 0-1 (Man City win) Alvarez 42' Game 7 2-2 Haaland 26' Jesus 52' Martinelli 63' Alvarez Game 8 1-3 (Man City win) Alvarez 28' Alvarez 51' Haaland 70' Jesus 82' Game 9 2-1 (Arsenal win) Alvarez 15' Rice 36' Zinchenko 83' Game 10 1-2 (Man City win) Haaland 28' Martinelli 49' Alvarez 85'

Out of 10 matches, Manchester City were winners FIVE times, with four draws and only one Arsenal win!

If this prediction is anything to go by, then it looks like the odds are strongly in the Manchester clubs' favour.

Julian Alvarez is the key

These simulations produced some fantastic moments, with some players performing exceptionally well, or needing to watch their discipline.

We will look at the top goal scorer, the player with the most cards, and who won the most MOTM awards!

Unbelievably, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez topped each of these charts and was the main man for the majority of these matches!

The Argentinian scored eight times in the 10 simulations, picking up three MOTM awards, and was booked three times, receiving a red card in another match!

It's safe to say Game 5 was pretty eventful for the 23-year-old, who has relished in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

click to enlarge + 3 Game 5

There we have it!

EA Sports FC 24's prediction for the Arsenal vs. Man City game coming on 8 October.

Who do you think will win the match? FC 24 predicts Manchester City!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.