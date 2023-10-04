FC 24 has fans all over the world playing the game, and TOTW 3 has just dropped!

EA has just released a new Squad Building Challenge for players to complete, giving them the option of a Base Icon Player Pick for 24 games! So let's check it out and see the cheapest way to complete the newest SBC!

Loan Base Icon SBC Cheapest Solution

There are over 100 Icons in FC 24 this year, with the introduction of eight new ones from FIFA 23. These include the first-ever female Icons in Ultimate Team history.

You will have the choice of three randomly selected Icons if you complete this SBC, so be sure to choose wisely, because with Weekend League coming up, you will have the player for 24 games, making them a perfect Champions starter for your club!

You only need to submit one team for this Squad Building Challenge, which is valued at 22.9k coins, which seems very much worth it!

Loan Base Icon Player Pick

Requirements:

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Loan Base Icon Squad

Here is the squad worth less than 23,000 coins in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The most expensive players include Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, and Lyon's Lindsey Horan, who are both valued at around 8k coins!

