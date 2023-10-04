FC 24 is in full swing, with loads of content being released in the opening week of EA's latest title.

We have everything you need for Ultimate Team, including guides on the Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector Evolutions, as well as how to defend, and how to dribble like a god in FC 24!

TOTW 3 is also here, and EA has dropped a new objective at the same time, which gives you the opportunity to earn five packs in just six games! So let's take a look at how to complete it!

Themed Team Pursuit II Objective

EA has dropped their latest set of objectives which helps players at the start of the game.

Themed Team Pursuit II is the sequel to the Themed Team Pursuit objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing six games worth of challenges.

click to enlarge + 2 Themed Team Pursuit II

Objectives/Challenges

The player is required to complete four challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 Premier League players in your Starting Squad.

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 Super Lig players in your Starting Squad.

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 NWSL players in your Starting Squad.

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 First Owned players in your Starting Squad.

You can fit two lots of players from two leagues in a squad, for example, five Premier League players, and five Super Lig players, and if at least five of them are First Owned then you will complete three objectives in just three games.

You will then only have to win three more matches with five NWSL players in your squad, and the Themed Team Pursuit II objective will be complete!

Rewards

By completing the above objectives, you will be given five packs to open in Ultimate Team.

Let's see what rewards are on offer:

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) x 2

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 2 Themed Team Pursuit II Rewards

As well as these fantastic rewards, you will also receive 500XP to go towards your Season Progress.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.