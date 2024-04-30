FC 24: TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolutions Guide

EA has just released some brand-new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a new Evolution available now, alongside the all-new TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka SBC!

The new Evolution available is a great way to continue the enjoyment surrounding Team of the Season, and you can upgrade a TOTS player from your club now.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution, so your TOTS stars grow even better in just a few matches!

TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution:

Overall: Max. 93

Pace: Max. 95

Physical: Max. 91

Rarity: Team of the Season

TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution Requirements

Best players for the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so, unfortunately, you will not be able to evolve the likes of Erling Haaland or Luka Modric, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City - 92 OVR)

Our first selection for the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution is Julian Alvarez who is available via SBC in Ultimate Team. The Argentine is a fantastic player in the game mode, and by sticking him into this Evolution, he gets even better! Upgrading to a 93 OVR, Alvarez possesses 92 pace, 94 shooting, 90 passing, 95 dribbling, and 88 physical.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool - 92 OVR)

The next player we have picked for the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution is Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has a great well-rounded TOTS card. Once evolved, the Argentinian increases to a 93 OVR, like his fellow countryman, and has 88 pace, 92 shooting, 94 passing, 95 dribbling, 85 defending, and 86 physical.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa - 93 OVR)

Our final pick for the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution is arguably the Premier League's player of the season, Ollie Watkins. He has a solid 93-rated TOTS item which looks even better in this Evolution, with his stats increasing to 94 pace, 91 shooting, 85 passing, 89 dribbling, and 89 physical.

How to complete the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +1

TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

TOTS Upgrade Series I Evolution Level 2

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your TOTS player will have evolved by +1 OVR!

Which TOTS player will you be putting into this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | Bundesliga TOTS Leaked | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC