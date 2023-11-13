FC 24: FC Pro Live promo coming soon!

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has produced tons of content for players to get stuck into, and TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 are out now in packs!

We have everything Ultimate Team related for you to take a look at including guides to the latest Evolutions. Check out our Triple Threat Wingback, and Triple Threat Attacker guides, to upgrade your team now! If you are looking to add a new player to your squad, then why not take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Triple Threat Hero King, or the Flashback Giroud SBCs?

EA has been full of ideas since the launch of FC 24, and a brand-new promo is set to hit Ultimate Team when the Triple Threat promo comes to an end. We will give you all the latest news on the new FC Pro Live promo expected in the coming weeks, so let's take a look at everything you need to know!

FC Pro Live promo coming soon

Content in FC 24 has been nothing short of fantastic, and players have had loads to do since the game launched a couple of months ago.

From Mad Ready, Road to the Knockouts to Trailblazers, Centurions and now Triple Threat, there has been a constant flow of promos throughout the game cycle, and hundreds of cards for players to pack each week, and the next promo is on the horizon.

Triple Threat promo

Together we will go through all the latest updates regarding the FC Pro Live promo so let's take a look at what to expect!

FC Pro Live release date

With Triple Threat players currently in packs, and another team expected to release on 17 November at 6 pm GMT, we expect the FC Pro Live promo to drop the week after, on 24 November at 6 pm GMT, the same time as all the other promos.

A common theme in this year's releases has been the use of two teams, meaning each promo has lasted two weeks.

This gives more chances to pack promo players, and more variety with the use of Icons, Heroes, and men's and women's players in the promos.

What to expect from FC Pro Live

FC Pro Live is set to be the very first Ultimate Team promo related to eSports, correlating with the FC Pro Open event that will take place from November to February.

Cards will likely be chosen by the pro players, such as Anders Verjgang, and Tekkz, or taken as the most-used in the FC Pro Open event, and receive upgrades throughout FC 24.

The FC Pro Live promo will feature packs, objectives, and SBCs, with cards leaked to receive upgrades based on Live Pro events!

Credit: @DonkTrading FC Pro Live leak

