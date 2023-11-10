FC 24 Pro Open Qualifier: Everything you need to know

The FC 24 Pro Open Qualifier begins this weekend, and 64 of the world's best players will battle out for a weekly spot on the FC 24 Pro Open programming!

Casual gamers can also join in with the elite, by watching the broadcast of these qualifiers, you can earn packs for your Ultimate Team, which could include players from TOTW 8, or Triple Threat Team 1!

We will go through some more detail on the qualifiers itself, covering the players involved, as well as the format for the competition. We will then show you how to get free packs by simply watching the Pro Open broadcast over the weekend. So without further ado, let's get stuck into it!

FC 24 Pro Open Qualifiers

The FC 24 Pro Open begins this weekend on 11 November, with 64 of the best FC 24 players in the world will battle it out to qualify for the FC Pro Open which begins on 27 November, and runs to 3 February!

There are 64 competitors in this weekend Pro Open Qualifiers, 52 of which have qualified through regional qualifiers from all over the world.

We will have players competing from these regions:

Africa

Asia North

Asia South

Europe West

Europe East

Latin America North

Latin America South

Middle East

North America

Oceania

There are also 12 players who have been invited to compete in the tournament, these include Anders Verjgang, Tekkz, and Umut, all of which are professional FC 24 eSports players.

All players will travel to London to compete in the Qualifiers, with 16 players progressing to the FC 24 Pro Open.

How to qualify for FC 24 Pro Open

The 64 players will compete in up to five rounds of Swiss, which is similar to a Round-Robin tournament in that no players are eliminated. Every player will play every round, with the best players qualifying for the FC 24 Pro Open.

Players will need to reach at least three wins to make it to the double elimination knockout stage.

Win two rounds in the knockout stage and they will qualify for the FC Pro Open, two losses means their run ends there.

Free packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Now for most FC 24 players in the world, the FC 24 Pro Open Qualifier might be out of reach, as this is a full-time job for some of the players involved.

So, EA has given casual players a chance to boost their Ultimate Team by simply watching the tournament!

You can earn five packs, 400 XP, and a kit by simply watching the broadcast of the FC 24 Pro Open, via YouTube or Twitch, and playing the game!

Sounds easy right? Now let's take a look at all the rewards that you can earn!

Welcome to the FC PRO Club

Start Your Journey!

Watch any FC PRO broadcast for a total of at least 90 minutes spanning across one or multiple broadcasts including FC Pro Open 24 Global Qualifier, FC Pro Open Matchday 1, FC Pro Open Matchday 2.

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

FC PRO In Style

Play 4 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode to earn the FC PRO kit.

Reward:

FC PRO Home Kit (Untradeable)

FC PRO SEASON 1

FC Pro Open 24 Global Qualifier

Watch FC Pro Open 24 Global Qualifier broadcast for at least 15 minutes. Broadcasts will go live 11/11/2023 & 12/11/2023 at 6:00PM UTC / 2:00PM EST / 11:00 AM PST.

Watch FC Pro Open 24 Global Qualifier broadcast for at least 60 minutes. Broadcasts will go live 11/11/2023 & 12/11/2023 at 6:00PM UTC / 2:00PM EST / 11:00 AM PST.

Rewards:

400 XP

Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 4

Win 4 matches using the FC PRO kit in Rivals or Champions.

Rewards:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

There we have it, once you have completed both sets of objectives, you will also be rewarded with a Mega Pack, and a Rare Players Pack, both of which are Untradeable!

By simply watching the FC 24 Pro Open Qualifiers for an hour, and playing a few matches of FC 24, you will have 180k worth of packs to open in Ultimate Team!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.