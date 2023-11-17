FC 24: FC Pro Live promo out now!

The FC Pro Live promo is officially underway in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the full team just being released by EA!

This promo combines Ultimate Team with eSports, as each player included in this promo represents a pro player competing in the FC Pro Open event!

Pack one of these cards, and you could end up with an insane player after a few upgrades, so without further ado, let's take a look at all the players included in the FC Pro Live promo!

FC Pro Live promo out now

EA has just dropped the latest promo into FC 24, with FC Pro Live replacing Triple Threat.

This is the first-ever concept where EA has tied Ultimate Team cards, and eSports matches together, and there could be some surprisingly exciting upgrades in the future.

We will go through each player included in this promo, highlighting the three highest-rated cards, before listing the rest below.

This promo is made up of players from all over the world, including a PSG striker, and a fun Brazilian winger, plus much more!

Let's take a look at all the players included in the FC Pro Live promo!

FC Pro Live players

Each player in this promo has the chance to upgrade in OVRs if the pro-FC 24 player that they are linked to wins matches, and progresses through the pro open tournament, so their OVRs are likely to change!

We will highlight the best three players, before listing the rest below.

Sadio Mane (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, made the move to Saudi Arabia this summer, joining Al Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo. Pack Mane and you will get a nostalgic feeling from his Liverpool days and will have fun partnering him with the likes of Trailblazers Ronaldo, or TOTW Anderson Talisca. He has been given an 88-rated card with an insane 90 pace, 85 shooting, and 90 dribbling.

Willian (Fulham - 88 OVR)

This promo is full of surprises, and Willian being the joint-highest-rated player included in FC Pro Live is certainly a shock. However, we are here for it, as his card looks cracked! The Brazilian has had a +11 upgrade and has 90 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, and 91 dribbling, so having him at LW will be a ton of fun!

Randal Kolo Muani (PSG - 87 OVR)

French striker Randal Kolo Muani was a highly used player when FC 24 was first released, with some fantastic stats on his 84-rated card. He has now been given a nice upgrade to 87 OVR, making him one of the best French strikers in the game. If you can't afford Mbappe, then Kolo Muani is a great option, and could increase in OVR!

Here are the rest of the players included in FC Pro Live:

Manuel Locatelli - (Juventus - 87 OVR)

Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham - 87 OVR)

Florian Thauvin (Udinese - 87 OVR)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal - 87 OVR)

Fabinho (Al Ittihad - 87 OVR)

Dele Alli (Everton - 87 OVR)

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City - 86 OVR)

Yann Karamoh (Torino - 86 OVR)

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund - 85 OVR)

Ivan Cavaleiro (LOSC Lille - 85 OVR)

Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient - 84 OVR)

Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig - 84 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.