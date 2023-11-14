FC 24: End of an Era Rapinoe SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and there are currently two promos in packs, with TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 available for all players.

Triple Threat has taken over Ultimate Team and there are two new Evolutions in the game. Take a look at the complete guides to Triple Threat Wingback, and Triple Threat Attacker if you want to upgrade a player by three OVRs! If you want to add a new player to your team, then look no further than the Triple Threat Hero King, RTTK Bacha, or the Flashback Giroud SBCs!

Talking of SBCs, EA has just added one of the first-ever End of an Era cards to FC 24, with OL Reign, and USWNT star Megan Rapinoe retiring from football. The midfielder has had an illustrious career, and EA has commended that by allowing players to complete the End of an Era SBC.

End of an Era Rapinoe SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped two End of an Era SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team for the first time, one being Megan Rapinoe, who has retired from football.

click to enlarge + 3 End of an Era Rapinoe

The US winger won two World Cups in 2015, and 2019, as well as winning trophies with Lyon, and OL Reign, the club in which she played her final match.

Rapinoe also won the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2019 following her international success with the USWNT!

With every End of an Era card in the past, the player involved has been given a huge upgrade boost, matching their prime footballing years, and this is no different with Rapinoe's card, which has an incredible 88 Rating!

So if you want to get your hands on the End of an Era Rapinoe card, then here are the cheapest solutions to complete it!

84-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 84-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

That's all you need to do to add one of two available FC 24 End of an Era cards to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will set you back around 96.2k coins, so most players should be able to complete it if you are after an NWSL US international, who will link well with the likes of Trailblazers Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, and Showdown Midge Purce!

