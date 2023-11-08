FC 24: Showdown Purce SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, with content released daily on Ultimate Team, giving fans lots to be excited about!

We are currently in Season 2 of Ultimate Team, and there are a bunch of SBCs available for players currently. If you want to add a new player to your squad, then why not take a look at the cheapest solutions for Centurions Barella, Centurions Thiago Silva, or Centurions Icon Vidic, who are all available via Squad Building Challenges?

Talking of SBCs, EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBC, featuring NJ/NY Gotham winger, Midge Purce. The 85-rated card has a chance to be upgraded if they beat OL Reign in their next match, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Showdown Purce SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Showdown Purce SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBC, with one of the two players from the match between OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham receiving a +2 upgrade if they win!

Midge Purce and Jordyn Huitema will go head-to-head, and FC 24 fans can choose which player they think will win by completing their SBC!

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Purce

Check out the Showdown Huitema SBC, if you think OL Reign will win the match!

If you are in support of Midge Purce, then here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Showdown Purce SBC!

Showdown Purce SBC

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Purce SBC

Once you have submitted the squad above, you will have completed the Showdown Purce SBC for just 25k coins!

Purce has fantastic stats including, 91 pace, 81 shooting, 79 passing, and 85 dribbling, and can play on either wing! She also has great links with other US players in the NWSL!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.