FC 24: RTTK Bacha SBC Cheapest Solutions

Triple Threat has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team and Team 1 is currently in packs, as well as several Triple Threat objectives and SBCs available right now!

With an abundance of content currently out in Ultimate Team, EA has decided to throw in one more SBC for good measure, with Lyon left-back Selma Bacha receiving an RTTK card! Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the RTTK Bacha SBC in Ultimate Team.

RTTK Bacha SBC cheapest solutions

The UEFA Women's Champions League kicks off this week, and EA has just dropped a brand-new Road to the Knockouts SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Lyon left-back Selma Bacha has been given an RTTK card with Lyon kicking off their Champions League group stage against Slavia Prague.

Bacha is one of the most used women's players in FC 24, and has the incredible Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, which is one of the most overpowered mechanics in the game!

On top of her PlayStyle+, Bacha has an incredibly well-rounded card, with 80+ stats on five different attributes!

click to enlarge + 3 RTTK Selma Bacha

Without further ado, let's take a look at how you can add Selma Bacha to your Ultimate Team with the cheapest solutions to her SBC!

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 France

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Although both of these squads include Triple Threat Ashleigh Neville, these are AI-generated by easysbc.io. An alternative player to use for this SBC would be Christine Endler who costs around 25k coins.

Once you have submitted the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add UWCL Road to the Knockouts Selma Bacha to your Ultimate Team squad for around 170k coins.

