FC 24: Triple Threat Hero King SBC Cheapest Solutions

Fans have been given an abundance of content over the past few weeks, and now TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 are available in packs! On top of that, there is also a ton of SBCs out currently, and we have the cheapest solutions to the Player of the Month Mohamed Salah, and Lautaro Martinez SBCs, if you are looking to add a new attacker to your Ultimate Team.

Talking of Squad Building Challenges, EA has just dropped a brand-new Triple Threat card, with Hero Ledley King receiving an SBC! The former Tottenham captain is now available for all players in Ultimate Team to complete, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Triple Threat Hero King SBC!

Triple Threat Hero King SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just added a brand-new SBC to Ultimate Team, giving Hero Ledley King a +1 upgrade to his OVR, making him 87-rated!

Triple Threat King

The Triple Threat promo is bringing together three players from a football club, with one player from the men's team, the women's team, and a Hero, creating a Triple Threat!

Ledley King gets a perfect chemistry link to both James Maddison and Ashleigh Neville, who also feature in the Triple Threat promo!

Now that we know why Ledley King has had an upgrade to his Hero card, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to the SBC, so you can add a fantastic new Premier League CB to your Ultimate Team!

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

England

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all the squads required for the Triple Threat Hero King SBC, you can add his card to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will cost you 420k coins, so not everyone will be able to complete it! However, there is an option for you to get him on loan in the SBCs!

