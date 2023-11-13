FC 24: Flashback Giroud SBC Cheapest Solutions

The content in FC 24 continues to excite fans, and EA has dropped a brand-new Flashback SBC!

We also have the cheapest solutions to complete the latest SBCs including, Triple Threat Hero King, and the Triple Threat Trio of Forlan, Hermoso, and Santos, so be sure to check those out!

SBCs are a huge part of Ultimate Team, and EA has dropped the latest Flashback card featuring AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud. Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Giroud SBC!

Flashback Giroud SBC cheapest solutions

The newest Flashback SBC is here, and fans can now add France's all-time top goal scorer to their Ultimate Team squads!

Olivier Giroud has been given a huge upgrade with this Flashback card, and he is now 87-rated!

The French striker has already featured in a promo in FC 24, receiving a crazy goalkeeper card in Team of the Week 4!

This time, Giroud's card is in his more familiar striker position, and his stats look insane.

click to enlarge + 3 Flashback Giroud

So without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Flashback Giroud SBC!

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 France

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Serie A

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squads for this SBC, you will have Flashback Olivier Giroud at your disposal, ready to lead the line in your team for 100k coins!

Giroud links perfectly to Theo Hernandez, who is one of the best left-backs in the game and he also links well with the likes of POTM Rafael Leao.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.