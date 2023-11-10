FC 24: Triple Threat Wingback Evolutions Guide

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has started with a bang, with TOTW 8 and Triple Threat Team 1 available in packs now!

There is loads of content for you to get stuck into in Ultimate Team, with SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions keeping fans busy! We have Squad Building Challenges for the latest players in the game, including Triple Threat Hero King, Player of the Month Mohamed Salah, and Lautaro Martinez, so make sure you check those out!

Whilst SBCs give you new players to your team, Evolutions allows you to upgrade them by completing challenges, and EA has just dropped the newest EVO into Ultimate Team. Let's take a look at the complete guide to the Triple Threat Wingback Evolution!

Triple Threat Wingback Evolutions guide

EA has just added a brand-new Evolution to FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to upgrade a right back of their choice for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Triple Threat Wingback Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every RB in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Triple Threat Wingback:

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 83

Defending: Max. 84

Passing: Max. 82

Must not be: CB

Position: RB

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

Best Players for Triple Threat Right Back

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Triple Threat Right Back Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Kyle Walker, or Achraf Hakimi, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund - 84 OVR)

If you have Centurions Julian Ryerson in your club then you will be able to upgrade him by three OVRs with this Evolution! The fullback goes from an 84, to an 87 rating, with insane stats including, 86 pace, 81 passing, 85 dribbling, 83 defending, and 92 physical! He is one of the best EVOs from the Triple Threat Wingback!

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United - 80 OVR)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the perfect Premier League option at right back if you can't afford Kyle Walker! The Manchester United man upgrades to an 83 rating, with 88 pace, 80 dribbling, 80 defending, and 76 physical, and although that isn't the most impressive, he also has the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+, which makes him deadly in defence!

Ellie Carpenter (Lyon - 83 OVR)

Ellie Carpenter is a fantastic option for the Triple Threat Wingback Evolution, and the Australian fullback has some great links too! As she is Aussie, she links well with Chelsea's Sam Kerr, but also many meta female players from Lyon! Carpenter gets good chemistry with Selma Bacha, who can play at LB, as well as the new Triple Threat Delphine Cascarino who has an insane 97 pace!

How to complete Triple Threat Wingback Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by THREE OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Triple Threat Right Back Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +1

PlayStyle: Relentless

Level 2 Challenges:

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +3

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

Level 3 Challenges:

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Defending: +2

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: First Touch

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Triple Threat Wingback Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your RB by THREE OVRs for FREE! Which player will you evolve?

