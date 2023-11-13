FC 24: Triple Threat Attacker Evolutions Guide

The Triple Threat promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and fans have been given loads of content to get stuck into!

Evolutions have been a huge hit in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there has been a constant flow of different EVOs throughout the first few months of the game. The latest version to hit Ultimate Team is the Triple Threat Attacker, and we are going to give you a complete guide on how to complete it, plus the best players to use.

Triple Threat Attacker Evolutions guide

EA has just added a brand-new Evolution to FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to upgrade an attacker of their choice for 50k coins!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every attacker in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Triple Threat Attacker:

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 83

Shooting: Max. 86

Dribbling: Max. 84

Defending: Max. 65

Physical: Max. 85

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

click to enlarge + 3 Triple Threat Attacker Requirements

Best Players for Triple Threat Attacker Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Marta, or Jamal Musiala, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool - 82 OVR)

By far the most popular player for the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution is Liverpool CAM, Dominik Szoboszlai! The Hungarian attacking midfielder has 80+ stats in his pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling on his regular Gold Rare card, and a +3 upgrade only makes him better! Once evolved, Szoboszlai has 88 pace, 87 shooting, 86 passing, and 87 dribbling, as well as the Dead Ball PlayStyle+!

Alessia Russo (Arsenal - 84 OVR)

England Lioness Alessia Russo is another great option for the Triple Threat Attacker EVO, and upgrades to an 87-rated player once evolved. The Arsenal striker has 87 pace, 87 shooting, and 89 dribbling after the Evolution is complete, making her a competent attacking threat best suited to the striker role!

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich - 84 OVR)

Our final pick for the best players to use in the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution is Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry! The German can play on either wing, as well as a striker, and has a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves! Once evolved, Gnabry has 86 pace, 89 shooting, 80 passing, and 89 dribbling, which is insane for a forward!

How to complete Triple Threat Attacker Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by THREE OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/ Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your matches active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Power Shot

click to enlarge + 3 Triple Threat Attacker Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/ Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/ Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +3

Dribbling: +5

PlayStyle: Technical

PlayStyle: Press Proven

click to enlarge + 3 Triple Threat Attacker Level 2

There we have it, that is the complete guide to the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution!

This EVO is by far the easiest to complete yet in FC 24, and will only take you FIVE matches to upgrade your player by THREE OVRs!

